featured top story

ELECTION RESULTS: Buffalo County voters have reached their verdict

Election Day

Tuesday was Election Day. Buffalo County residents were out early, voting at Precinct 9 at First Lutheran Church, 3315 Ave. G in Kearney. Polls closed at 8 p.m.

 MAURICIO MARTINEZ GARCIA, KEARNEY HUB

Watch as we get an inside view of what's happening at some of the precincts in Kearney.

SCHOOL BOARDS

Amherst, 3 positions:

Karen Harmoney; 297

Stephanie Stubbs; 264

Casey Mitchell; 331

Les Adelung; 295

Kenneth Klingelhoefer; 226

Write-ins; 12

Ansley, 3 positions:

Danielle Ostrand; 4

Derek Clay; 1

Christopher Varney; 1

Write-ins; 0

Centura, 1 position

Garrod Luhn; 8

Michelle Caspersen; 5

Write-ins; 0

Elm Creek, 3 positions:

Alicia Beavers; 251

Cole Brodine; 259

Jeffrey Meads; 203

Marvion Reichert Jr.; 241

Rachel Dallmann; 223

Hannah Hild; 277

Write-ins; 6

Gibbon, 3 positions:

Jon Ewoldt; 257

Jodi Bendfeldt; 268

Scott A. Baker; 503

Brandon Kee; 482

Write-ins; 11

Kearney, 3 positions:

Wendy S. Kreis; 3,532

Drew Blessing; 5,279

Derek Meyer; 4,448

Paul Hazard; 6,217

John D. Icenogle; 5,507

Jacob Reiter; 4,198

Write-ins' 110

Pleasanton, 3 positions:

Don D. Klein; 218

Matt Pawloski; 220

Hillary Deets; 190

Justin Epley; 255

Doug Geisler; 320

Nathan Phillips; 349

Write-ins; 2

Ravenna, 3 positions:

Ryan Osten; 594

Misti Fiddelke; 610

Dawn Standage; 582

Write-ins; 13

Shelton, 3 positions:

Levi Rogers; 254

Lisa Stewart; 312

Emmy Power; 312

Dana Tompkin; 274

Write-ins; 9

SEM, 3 positions:

Chris R. Reiter; 0

Matt Hothem; 56

Kirby D. Burden; 60

Laura Robbins; 76

Write-ins; 8

CITY OFFICIALS

Gibbon City Council

Ward I, 1 position:

Leon Stall; 158

Write-ins; 5

Ward II, 1 position:

Kevin Kraenow; 158

Write-ins; 2

Kearney City Council, 2 positions:

Randy Buschkoetter; 6,163

Tami James Moore; 5,357

Mercadies Damratowski; 2,326

Write-ins; 71

Ravenna City Council

Mayor, 1 position:

Fred Matejka; 274

Peggy Dethlefs; 246

Write-ins; 4

Ravenna City Council, 2 positions:

James R. Sweeney; 227

Tonya Dale; 348

Emily Ripp; 336

Write-ins; 6

VILLAGE BOARD

Amherst, 2 positions:

Clark Nuttelman; 86

Justin Taubenheim; 81

Write-ins; 5

Elm Creek, 2 positions:

Tanner Tool; 196

Kyle Lawrence; 234

Write-ins; 13

Miller, 3 positions:

Terry Hansen; 43

Ricky J. Bowie; 33

Chuck Day; 27

Raymond Juhl; 24

Write-ins; 5

Pleasanton, 2 positions:

Theodore Eighholz; 120

Zack Rasmussen; 118

Write-ins; 1

Riverdale, 2 positions:

Toby McDonald; 58

Aaron Cudaback; 71

Write-in; 3

Shelton, 2 positions:

Clifford Keslar; 238

Paul P. Leibfarth; 201

Write-in; 10

BUFFALO COUNTY

Commissioner Dist. 1

Rep. Ivan Klein; 1,443

Write-ins; 164

Commissioner Dist. 3

Rep. Timothy Higgins; 2,323

Write-ins; 30

Commissioner Dist. 5

Rep. Sherry Morrow; 1,777

Write-ins; 24

Commissioner Dist. 7

Rep. Myron Kouba; 1,477

Write-ins; 25

Assessor

Rep. Roy Meusch; 12,764

Write-ins; 195

Attorney

Rep. Shawn Eatherton; 13,070

Write-ins; 184

Clerk

Rep. Heather Christensen; 12,811

Write-ins; 139

Clerk of District Court

Rep. Cheryl S. Stabenow; 11,548

Dem. Regina Bedke; 3,526

Write-ins; 8

Public Defender

Rep. Jeff Wirth; 12,875

Write-ins; 157

Register of Deeds

Dem. Kellie John; 9,943

Write-ins; 495

Sheriff

Rep. Neil Miller; 13,501

Write-ins; 142

Surveyor

Rep. Trenton Snow; 12,895

Write-ins; 144

Treasurer

Rep. Brenda Rohrich; 12,771

Write-ins; 125

CONGRESS

3rd District

Rep Adrian Smith; 11,684

Dem David Else; 3,077

Lmn Mark Elworth; 882

Write-ins; 12

Not assigned; 12

Total votes cast; 15,655

Governor

Rep Pillen; 11,151

Dem Blood; 3,917

Lib Zimmerman; 712

Write-in totals; 150

Not assigned; 150

Total votes cast; 15,930

State Board of Education

District 6

Sherry Jones; 8,744

Danielle Helzer; 4,563

NU Board of Regents

District 6

Paul Kenney; 8,830

Julie Hehnke; 4,866

NPPD Board

Melissa Freelend; 6,829

Derek Rusher; 7,849

Write-ins; 30

VILLAGE ISSUES

Amherst Keno

For; 67

Against; 38

Shelton 1% sales, use tax

For; 151

Against; 173

STATEWIDE ISSUES

Proposed Amendment 1

For; 12,590

Against; 2,011

Initiative 432

For; 12,079

Against; 3,622

Initiative 433

For; 7,532

Against; 433

