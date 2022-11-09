ELECTION RESULTS: Buffalo County voters have reached their verdict

SCHOOL BOARDS
Amherst, 3 positions:
Karen Harmoney; 297
Stephanie Stubbs; 264
Casey Mitchell; 331
Les Adelung; 295
Kenneth Klingelhoefer; 226
Write-ins; 12
Ansley, 3 positions:
Danielle Ostrand; 4
Derek Clay; 1
Christopher Varney; 1
Write-ins; 0
Centura, 1 position
Garrod Luhn; 8
Michelle Caspersen; 5
Elm Creek, 3 positions:
Alicia Beavers; 251
Cole Brodine; 259
Jeffrey Meads; 203
Marvion Reichert Jr.; 241
Rachel Dallmann; 223
Hannah Hild; 277
Write-ins; 6
Gibbon, 3 positions:
Jon Ewoldt; 257
Jodi Bendfeldt; 268
Scott A. Baker; 503
Brandon Kee; 482
Write-ins; 11
Kearney, 3 positions:
Wendy S. Kreis; 3,532
Drew Blessing; 5,279
Derek Meyer; 4,448
Paul Hazard; 6,217
John D. Icenogle; 5,507
Jacob Reiter; 4,198
Write-ins' 110
Pleasanton, 3 positions:
Don D. Klein; 218
Matt Pawloski; 220
Hillary Deets; 190
Justin Epley; 255
Doug Geisler; 320
Nathan Phillips; 349
Write-ins; 2
Ravenna, 3 positions:
Ryan Osten; 594
Misti Fiddelke; 610
Dawn Standage; 582
Write-ins; 13
Shelton, 3 positions:
Levi Rogers; 254
Lisa Stewart; 312
Emmy Power; 312
Dana Tompkin; 274
Write-ins; 9
SEM, 3 positions:
Chris R. Reiter; 0
Matt Hothem; 56
Kirby D. Burden; 60
Laura Robbins; 76
Write-ins; 8
CITY OFFICIALS
Gibbon City Council
Ward I, 1 position:
Leon Stall; 158
Write-ins; 5
Ward II, 1 position:
Kevin Kraenow; 158
Write-ins; 2
Kearney City Council, 2 positions:
Randy Buschkoetter; 6,163
Tami James Moore; 5,357
Mercadies Damratowski; 2,326
Write-ins; 71
Ravenna City Council
Mayor, 1 position:
Fred Matejka; 274
Peggy Dethlefs; 246
Write-ins; 4
Ravenna City Council, 2 positions:
James R. Sweeney; 227
Tonya Dale; 348
Emily Ripp; 336
Write-ins; 6
VILLAGE BOARD
Amherst, 2 positions:
Clark Nuttelman; 86
Justin Taubenheim; 81
Write-ins; 5
Elm Creek, 2 positions:
Tanner Tool; 196
Kyle Lawrence; 234
Write-ins; 13
Miller, 3 positions:
Terry Hansen; 43
Ricky J. Bowie; 33
Chuck Day; 27
Raymond Juhl; 24
Write-ins; 5
Pleasanton, 2 positions:
Theodore Eighholz; 120
Zack Rasmussen; 118
Write-ins; 1
Riverdale, 2 positions:
Toby McDonald; 58
Aaron Cudaback; 71
Write-in; 3
Shelton, 2 positions:
Clifford Keslar; 238
Paul P. Leibfarth; 201
Write-in; 10
BUFFALO COUNTY
Commissioner Dist. 1
Rep. Ivan Klein; 1,443
Write-ins; 164
Commissioner Dist. 3
Rep. Timothy Higgins; 2,323
Write-ins; 30
Commissioner Dist. 5
Rep. Sherry Morrow; 1,777
Write-ins; 24
Commissioner Dist. 7
Rep. Myron Kouba; 1,477
Write-ins; 25
Assessor
Rep. Roy Meusch; 12,764
Write-ins; 195
Attorney
Rep. Shawn Eatherton; 13,070
Write-ins; 184
Clerk
Rep. Heather Christensen; 12,811
Write-ins; 139
Clerk of District Court
Rep. Cheryl S. Stabenow; 11,548
Dem. Regina Bedke; 3,526
Write-ins; 8
Public Defender
Rep. Jeff Wirth; 12,875
Write-ins; 157
Register of Deeds
Dem. Kellie John; 9,943
Write-ins; 495
Sheriff
Rep. Neil Miller; 13,501
Write-ins; 142
Surveyor
Rep. Trenton Snow; 12,895
Write-ins; 144
Treasurer
Rep. Brenda Rohrich; 12,771
Write-ins; 125
CONGRESS
3rd District
Rep Adrian Smith; 11,684
Dem David Else; 3,077
Lmn Mark Elworth; 882
Write-ins; 12
Not assigned; 12
Total votes cast; 15,655
Governor
Rep Pillen; 11,151
Dem Blood; 3,917
Lib Zimmerman; 712
Write-in totals; 150
Not assigned; 150
Total votes cast; 15,930
State Board of Education
District 6
Sherry Jones; 8,744
Danielle Helzer; 4,563
NU Board of Regents
District 6
Paul Kenney; 8,830
Julie Hehnke; 4,866
NPPD Board
Melissa Freelend; 6,829
Derek Rusher; 7,849
Write-ins; 30
VILLAGE ISSUES
Amherst Keno
For; 67
Against; 38
Shelton 1% sales, use tax
For; 151
Against; 173
STATEWIDE ISSUES
Proposed Amendment 1
For; 12,590
Against; 2,011
Initiative 432
For; 12,079
Against; 3,622
Initiative 433
For; 7,532
Against; 433