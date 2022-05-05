Election officials completing final details before Tuesday’s primary

KEARNEY — Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff and her staff are busy preparing for Tuesday’s primary election.

Among local races to watch, Kearney and Elm Creek school district voters will narrow the field of candidates in their respective boards of education.

Several school board races have attracted multiple candidates, but those races are nonpartisan and may not appear on Tuesday’s ballot if the total number of candidates doesn’t more than double the number of open seats.

In the case of statewide elections, many Republicans have filed for election, but Democrats have not.

In addition to selecting which candidates will advance to the Nov. 8 general election in some school board races, Buffalo County voters will likely pick their next assessor. Just two candidates — both Republicans — have filed for the position. That means the top vote-getter on Tuesday will be a shoo-in, barring a write-in candidacy in November.

Buffalo County voters also will be casting ballots in several statewide races, including the race to succeed Pete Ricketts as governor.

Nine Republicans and two Democrats are battling for the chance to serve in Nebraska’s highest elective office.

Although the governor’s race is Nebraska’s most hotly contested, several of the state’s constitutional offices are up for grabs. In most races, only Republicans’ names are on the ballot. Democrats failed to field candidates for secretary of state, state treasurer, attorney general and auditor.

With party members absent in so many races, some Democratic voters have temporarily switched their voter registration to Republican so they can vote in races of interest.

“It’s pretty common before a primary,” Poff said about switching party affiliation for the primary election.

Volunteers with the Buffalo County Republican Party will be watching how the county’s election is conducted.

Poff said leaders of the Buffalo County GOP notified her about plans to post poll watchers during the election. Buffalo County has 29 voting precincts.

Nebraska statute allows poll watchers to observe how voting is conducted, but rules prohibit poll watchers from intimidating or interfering with voters or poll workers.

“They’re not to cause a ruckus. They need to let the poll workers do their job, and they can’t get in the way of anything,” Poff said. She said poll watchers must maintain a minimum distance of 8 feet.

In recent months there has been some interest in the ballot counting process. Poff said Buffalo County has two machines that count the paper ballots. Numbers are fed into USB drives, and the numbers stored on the USB drives are loaded into a computer with reporting software. Neither the ballot counting machines nor the ballot reporting software on the computer are connected to the internet. A second computer is used to upload the numbers to the secretary of state website.

Once a USB drive touches the second computer it cannot be used again.

Early voting in the election commissioner office ends Monday, she said, “and anyone with an early ballot out must return them before 8 p.m. Tuesday.”

Polling places for people who prefer to vote in person open at 8 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. that day.

Voters can visit buffalocounty.ne.gov/ELECTION-COMMISSION for a map and list of the county’s 29 precincts.

Results of statewide and federal elections will be posted on the secretary of state website Tuesday evening, while local county, state and federal results will be on the election commissioner’s web site.