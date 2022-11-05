Election Day is Tuesday

KEARNEY — On Tuesday voters will have their say.

As far as local races, most eyes will be fixed on school board contests. At the statewide level, a regional race for the Nebraska Board of Education and a tug-o-war for the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors have garnered the attention of Kearney area voters.

Although the Kearney Board of Education race has been an attention getter because at least two new members will join the board, school districts around Buffalo County also are witnessing contested races. Those districts include Elm Creek and Pleasanton, with a full slate of six candidates for three open positions; and Amherst and Ansley, both with five candidates for three open seats. Contested races also are unfolding in Gibbon, Ravenna, Shelton and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.

With three seats up for grabs and just one incumbent left in the field, the Kearney Board of Education will have at last two new members after Tuesday.

Drew Blessing is the lone incumbent on the KPS ticket, and he’s being challenged by Paul Hazard, John D. Icenogle, Derek Meyer and Jacob Reiter.

Blessing, Hazard, Icenogle, Meyer, Reiter and incumbent Wendy Kreis survived the May primary, however, Kreis announced in August that she had decided not to run and abruptly withdrew from the race.

Kreis is the current chair of the KPS Board. Kreis said health and business matters were issues, and she was frustrated by the political climate.

Another seasoned KPS leader, Alex Straatmann, decided not to run for re-election and never filed.

Kreis had filed, but her withdrawal announcement was too late to remove her name from the KPS ballot. When voters go to the polls, Kreis’ name will be on the ballot, but she no longer is a candidate.

If voting turns out as it did in May, two challengers and the lone remaining incumbent would be elected.

With 3,372 votes, Hazard was the leading vote-getter in May, followed in second place by Icenogle with 3,323 votes and the incumbent, Blessing, with 2,998 votes.

Rounding out the field were incumbent Kreis, with 2,634 votes, and challengers Derek Meyer with 2,036, and Jacob Reiter with 1,968.

The top three vote-getters elected on Tuesday will join board members Kathy Gifford, Dave Brandt and Steve Gaasch.

At the statewide level, Sherry Jones of Grand Island is battling Danielle Helzer for the District 6 seat on the Nebraska Board of Education.

Incumbent Melissa Freelend is campaigning for reelection but faces a tough challenge from Derek Rusher. The winner will represent south-central Nebraska’s District 6 on NPPD’s 11-member board.