 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Election Day is Tuesday

  • 0

KEARNEY — On Tuesday voters will have their say.

As far as local races, most eyes will be fixed on school board contests. At the statewide level, a regional race for the Nebraska Board of Education and a tug-o-war for the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors have garnered the attention of Kearney area voters.

Although the Kearney Board of Education race has been an attention getter because at least two new members will join the board, school districts around Buffalo County also are witnessing contested races. Those districts include Elm Creek and Pleasanton, with a full slate of six candidates for three open positions; and Amherst and Ansley, both with five candidates for three open seats. Contested races also are unfolding in Gibbon, Ravenna, Shelton and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.

With three seats up for grabs and just one incumbent left in the field, the Kearney Board of Education will have at last two new members after Tuesday.

People are also reading…

Drew Blessing is the lone incumbent on the KPS ticket, and he’s being challenged by Paul Hazard, John D. Icenogle, Derek Meyer and Jacob Reiter.

Blessing, Hazard, Icenogle, Meyer, Reiter and incumbent Wendy Kreis survived the May primary, however, Kreis announced in August that she had decided not to run and abruptly withdrew from the race.

Kreis is the current chair of the KPS Board. Kreis said health and business matters were issues, and she was frustrated by the political climate.

Another seasoned KPS leader, Alex Straatmann, decided not to run for re-election and never filed.

Kreis had filed, but her withdrawal announcement was too late to remove her name from the KPS ballot. When voters go to the polls, Kreis’ name will be on the ballot, but she no longer is a candidate.

If voting turns out as it did in May, two challengers and the lone remaining incumbent would be elected.

With 3,372 votes, Hazard was the leading vote-getter in May, followed in second place by Icenogle with 3,323 votes and the incumbent, Blessing, with 2,998 votes.

Rounding out the field were incumbent Kreis, with 2,634 votes, and challengers Derek Meyer with 2,036, and Jacob Reiter with 1,968.

The top three vote-getters elected on Tuesday will join board members Kathy Gifford, Dave Brandt and Steve Gaasch.

At the statewide level, Sherry Jones of Grand Island is battling Danielle Helzer for the District 6 seat on the Nebraska Board of Education.

Incumbent Melissa Freelend is campaigning for reelection but faces a tough challenge from Derek Rusher. The winner will represent south-central Nebraska’s District 6 on NPPD’s 11-member board.

+4 
Drew Blessing

Blessing

 courtesy
+4 
Paul Hazard

Paul Hazard
+4 
Jacob Reiter

Jacob Reiter

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

Nebraska Voter Check

Where do you vote?

Go to the Buffalo County Election Commissioner home page, click on the link for Nebraska Voter Check, enter your address, click on “view location,” and you’ll see your polling place, its address and a sample ballot.

Cabdidate slates set for Tuesday

Buffalo County voters face numerous decisions on Tuesday. Here’s a look at the candidates.

SCHOOL BOARDS

Amherst, 3 Positions: Karen Harmoney, Stephanie Stubbs, Casey Mitchell, Les Adelung, Kenneth Klingelhoefer

Ansley, 3 Positions: Danielle Ostrand, Derek Clay, Christopher J. Varney,

Centura, 1 Position: Garrod D. Luhn, Michelle Caspersen

Elm Creek, 3 Positions: Alicia Beavers, Cole Brodine, Jeffrey J. Meads, Marvion Reichert Jr., Rachel Dallmann, Hannah Hild

Gibbon, 3 Positions: Jon Ewoldt, Jodi Bendfeldt, Scott A. Baker, Brandon Kee

Kearney, 3 Positions: Wendy S. Kreis, Drew Blessing, Derek Meyer, Paul Hazard, John D. Icenogle, Jacob L. Reiter

Pleasanton, 3 Positions: Don D. Klein, Matt Pawloski, Hillary Deets, Justin Epley, Doug Geisler, Nathan S Phillips

Ravenna, 3 Positions: Ryan Osten, Misti Fiddelke, Dawn Standage

Shelton, 3 Positions: Levi Rogers, Lisa Stewart, Emmy Power, Dana Tompkin

SEM, 3 Positions: Chris R. Reiter, Matt Hothem, Kirby D. Burden, Laura Robbins

CITY OFFICIALS

Gibbon City Council:

Ward I 1 Position: Leon Stall

Ward II 1 Position: Kevin Kraenow

Kearney City Council: 2 Positions: Randy Buschkoetter, Tami James Moore, Mercadies Damratowski

Ravenna City Council

Mayor 1 Position: Fred Matejka, Peggy Dethlefs

City Council 2 Positions: James R. Sweeney, Tonya Dale, Emily Ripp

VILLAGE BOARD

Amherst 2 Positions: Clark Nuttelman, Justin Taubenheim

Elm Creek 2 Positions: Tanner Tool, Kyle Lawrence

Miller 3 Positions: Terry L. Hansen, Ricky J. Bowie, Chuck Day, Raymond R. Juhl

Pleasanton 2 Positions: Theodore Eighholz, Zack Rasmussen

Riverdale 2 Positions: Toby McDonald, Aaron Cudaback

Shelton 2 Positions: Clifford E. Keslar, Paul P. Leibfarth

BUFFALO COUNTY

Commissioner Dist. 1

Ivan H. Klein, Gibbon, Republican, uncontested

Commissioner Dist. 3

Timothy Higgins, Kearney, Republican, uncontested

Commissioner Dist. 5

Sherry Morrow, Kearney, Republican, uncontested

Commissioner Dist. 7

Myron Kouba, Kearney, Republican, uncontested

Assessor

Roy Meusch, Kearney, Republican, uncontested

Attorney

Shawn R. Eatherton, Kearney, Republican, uncontested

Clerk

Heather A. Christensen, Kearney, Republican, uncontested

Clerk of District Court

Cheryl S. Stabenow, Kearney, Republican, new candidate

Regina Bedke, Pleasanton, Democrat, new candidate

Public Defender

Jeff Wirth, Kearney, Republican, uncontested

Register of Deeds

Kellie John, Kearney, Democrat, uncontested

Sheriff

Neil A. Miller, Kearney, Republican, uncontested

Surveyor

Trenton Snow, Kearney, Republican, uncontested

Treasurer

Brenda R. Rohrich, Riverdale, Republican, uncontested

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

13 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News