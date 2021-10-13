 Skip to main content
Elderly man identified as victim of Wednesday car submerged in Cottonmill Lake
Elderly man identified as victim of Wednesday car submerged in Cottonmill Lake

The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department dive team responded to the scene along with AirCare and the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.

UPDATE - 8 p.m.

According to the Kearney Police Department Facebook page, the driver of the car has been identified as Donald Corneer, 90, and his wife, 87, although the Facebook page doesn't list her name or where the couple is from.

KEARNEY — A 90-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a car that was submerged in Cottonmill Lake Wednesday afternoon.

At 1:58 p.m. Kearney emergency responders were called to the lake on the west edge of Kearney. Kearney Police Dept. Lt. Jason Koetters said the man and his elderly wife were driving at Cottonmill Park when their Chevrolet Impala went into the water on the southwest side of the lake.

The car immediately submerged, and the woman was able to get out, and was helped to shore by a bystander.

Four KPD officers went into the water to look for the man, but were unsuccessful. Members of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department dive team arrived and located the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials are not identifying the man until relatives are notified.

Koetters said it’s unclear which direction the man was driving when he entered the lake. The investigation continues.

