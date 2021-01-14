Eight local nonprofits receive Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund gifts

- $5,000 was bestowed to the Kearney Area Children’s Museum to transform the Agriculture Exhibit. This will educate children as to where their food comes from, and highlight occupations in agriculture.

- $5,000 was awarded to the Ravenna Community Foundation in partnership with the Ravenna Chamber of Commerce to use for projects that will offer e-commerce assistance to the community, and communicate better with citizens.

- $5,000 was granted to the World Theatre Foundation for the renovation of Kearney’s World Theatre

“The Klinkacek Community Enrichment grants address emerging needs with innovative programs,” said Laurel McKellips, KACF program manager.

“Mr. Klinkacek trusted the Kearney Area Community Foundation to invest his estate gift well and improve our community. You may not know his name, but generations will benefit from his generosity,” said Jan Rodehorst, KACF board member and Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund Committee member.

The fund’s grant cycle is triannual with deadlines of March 1, July 1 and Nov. 1. To view guidelines or learn more, visit kearneyfoundation.org/klinkacek.