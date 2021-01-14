Eight local nonprofits receive Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund gifts

KEARNEY — Eight nonprofit organizations have been awarded a total of $70,000 in grants from the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s Arthur Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund.
The fund contributes to community preservation and enrichment efforts in honor of Klinkacek’s wishes to help communities and youths in Buffalo County.
- $25,000 was presented to the Harmon Sonotorium Restoration Committee for updating and restoring the historic sonotorium at Harmon Park.
- $10,000 was awarded for Buffalo County Recreation Area-Ravenna Lake to add a modern restroom and shower facility with two bathrooms and shower combinations. These will be constructed out of concrete to provide storm protection.
- $10,000 was 01 to the Kearney Whitewater Association for the Turn Flatwater into Whitewater project to create a 2.3-mile water trail and park.
- $5,000 was granted to Crane River Theater Company Inc. for its Building Character program, a series of interactive workshops focused on creating young leaders by building confidence and creativity in middle school students.
- $5,000 was given to the HelpCare Clinic to offer mental health services. This program will ensure efficient care for their patients’ mental and behavioral health care needs.
- $5,000 was bestowed to the Kearney Area Children’s Museum to transform the Agriculture Exhibit. This will educate children as to where their food comes from, and highlight occupations in agriculture.
- $5,000 was awarded to the Ravenna Community Foundation in partnership with the Ravenna Chamber of Commerce to use for projects that will offer e-commerce assistance to the community, and communicate better with citizens.
- $5,000 was granted to the World Theatre Foundation for the renovation of Kearney’s World Theatre
“The Klinkacek Community Enrichment grants address emerging needs with innovative programs,” said Laurel McKellips, KACF program manager.
“Mr. Klinkacek trusted the Kearney Area Community Foundation to invest his estate gift well and improve our community. You may not know his name, but generations will benefit from his generosity,” said Jan Rodehorst, KACF board member and Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund Committee member.
The fund’s grant cycle is triannual with deadlines of March 1, July 1 and Nov. 1. To view guidelines or learn more, visit kearneyfoundation.org/klinkacek.