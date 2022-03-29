Eight candidates running for three seats on Kearney Public Schools Board

KEARNEY — There will be at least one new face on the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education because incumbent Alex Straatmann has decided not to seek another four-year term.

There are two incumbents who want to serve another term — Wendy Kreis, who is chairman of the KPS Board, and Drew Blessing.

Challenging Kreis and Blessing are new candidates Jacob Reiter, Will Kirkland, Derek Meyer, Paul Hazard, John Icenogle and Dionne Moore.

The remaining KPS Board members who are not up for election this year are Dave Brandt, Steve Gaasch and Kathy Gifford.

KPS Board candidates responded to a questionnaire from the Kearney Hub. Here are their responses:

Wendy Kreis

Town: Kearney

Office Sought: Kearney Board of Education

Current Elective Office: KPS Board (president)

Years in That Office: Four

Prior Elective Office: None

Occupation: Real estate broker

Question 1: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring? (50 words)

“I am seeking reelection for the sole purpose that I am passionate about education, specifically public education. I bring the experience of a current parent, a business owner, and a community leader to the table.”

Question 2: What is the most pressing issue in your race? (50 words)

“I believe there are many issues education is facing. We are in our third school year of COVID, which has created potential learning loss for students. We are facing politics and social issues infiltrating education more and more. Funding is a constant battle.”

Question 3: How will you make a difference if you’re elected? (50 words)

“I bring conflict resolution skills. I am a skilled negotiator by profession. I bring a small business owner’s skill set of operations to the BOE. I have two KPS graduates, one student. I have been engaged with our schools previous to my current term and continue to volunteer.”

Drew Blessing

Town: Kearney

Office Sought: Kearney Board of Education

Current Elective Office: Kearney School Board

Years in That Office: Four

Prior Elective Offices: None

Occupation: Software engineer

Question 1: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring?

“My prior experience working in K-12 education drives my passion for leading. I love finding solutions to challenging problems and am a strong advocate for students and education. I am thankful to serve the Kearney community on the school board and would be honored to continue serving.”

Question 2: What is the most pressing issue in your race?

“Teachers and students have had a hard couple of years. We need to double-down on student success. That means empowering teachers to engage students in creative ways and equipping students to achieve their goals. At the high school we should continue to expand college, career and trade readiness opportunities.”

Question 3: How will you make a difference if you’re elected?

“My experience will provide the consistent leadership our schools need. I will focus on student success and advocate for local control. I am a leader who will collaborate with other board members, set partisan politics aside, and ensure we provide a quality education for Kearney’s future professionals and entrepreneurs.”

Jacob Reiter

Town: Kearney

Office Sought: Kearney Board of Education

Current Elective Office: None

Years in That Office: None

Prior Elective Offices: None

Occupation: Professional engineer

Question 1: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring?

“I want to be a voice for parents and teachers, whose concerns have been silenced. Many teachers feel that they cannot speak up on important issues. I will fight CRT, CSE and schools that make medical decisions for our children. My strengths include 20 years in management, accounting, finance, construction and engineering.”

Question 2: What is the most pressing issue in your race?

“The most pressing issue is allowing kids to enjoy their youth while informing them of the world. Curriculum proposed by the State Board of Education has deeply troubled me and I believe schools can insist that every child be treated respectfully without sowing gender confusion into an entire student population.”

Question 3: How will you make a difference if you’re elected?

“I will make a difference by applying experience in finance and management in budgets. As a professional engineer, I help people come up with the best, most cost-effective solutions. I will question everything, challenge others to raise the standards, promote transparency and help solve the current issues we face as a community.”

Will Kirkland

List: Town: Kearney

Office Sought: Kearney Board of Education

Current Elective Office: None

Years in That Office: None

Prior Elective Offices: None

Occupation: Service desk manager at The Buckle Inc.

Question 1: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you will bring?

“I am very proud of the work our teachers, administrators and faculty do. I want to contribute in a meaningful way. Perspective and ethics are some of the strengths I will bring with me. Also, my time in the Air Force taught me the importance of empathy and integrity.”

Question 2: What is the most pressing issue in your race?

“I believe that the children in our community deserve attention to real problems they face. I believe educators need someone who they consider trustworthy and acknowledges their hardships. Lastly, I feel the Kearney community needs someone who is thoughtful, willing to research ideas, and is not prone to knee-jerk reactions.”

Question 3: How will you make a difference if you’re elected?

“We need people on the board who will ensure the decisions made for the district are in the best interests of our children, and in accordance with published, peer-reviewed child development. Also, with such a large district, it is important to remain impartial yet critical to every concern presented.”

Derek Meyer

Town: Kearney

Office Sought: Kearney Board of Education

Current Elective Office: None

Years in That Office: None

Prior Elective Offices: None

Occupation: Crop insurance claims adjuster

Question 1: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring?

“I am a father of three and wish to see our children thrive in our community. I believe we need representatives who will stand strong in their convictions, base decisions on input from parents in our district, and not be easily influenced by media, politics or pressure from outside organizations.”

Question 2: What is the most pressing issue in your race?

“One of the biggest issues I see in our district is fighting to keep Critical Race Theory and Comprehensive Sexuality Education out of our schools. These are divisive topics that have no place in a classroom setting for impressionable children.”

Question 3: How will you make a difference if you’re elected?

“Parents deserve input and transparency in what their children are being taught, and to make decisions on what’s best for their children’s health. I will fight to ensure parents’ voices are heard when it comes to all controversial issues that involve their children such as CRT, CSE and mask mandates.”

Paul Hazard

Town: Kearney

Office Sought: Kearney Board of Education

Current Elective Office: None

Years in That Office: None

Prior Elective Offices: None

Occupation: Vice president Duvall Financial Group

Question 1: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring?

“KPS parent to three daughters. Serving in a role related to their education is a priority. Growing up in a home of educators, I understand the importance of a quality education. Student/staff safety whether physically or mentally hits my radar as a former State Trooper. Budgets are my strength.”

Question 2: What is the most pressing issue in your race?

“Our culture has shifted on education and values leaving parents along with teachers stressed with their hands tied. School boards have forgotten to hear the voices of who they represent. I want to be their conservative voice. Retaining hardworking teachers and getting parents involved is needed more than ever.”

Question 3: How will you make a difference if you’re elected?

“Knowing we will not always agree, respect is my priority to gain awareness related to crucial topics. By listening to the voices of parents, staff, and students, I will collaborate with the board finding common ground to solve difficult topics. Problems have solutions with open communication across the aisle.”

John D. Icenogle

Town: Kearney

Office Sought: Kearney Board of Education

Current Elective Office: None

Years in That Office: None

Prior Elective Offices: None

Occupation: Attorney

Question 1: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring?

“I’m running because my experience working in the juvenile court system and working with our students through Youth Leadership Kearney has given me insight into what barriers and challenges, they face. I am also seeking to advocate for our teachers and for a curriculum in the student’s best interests.”

Question 2: What is the most pressing issue in your race?

“I have spoken with teachers in our system that feel alienated and unsupported. Many of the problems our board faces can be solved with providing our teachers and administrators with the tools they need to run our schools and keep Kearney academically competitive in Nebraska.”

Question 3: How will you make a difference if you’re elected?

“I will have an open-door policy with administrators, parents and teachers to voice concerns and convey ideas. The community should have input into the decisions our school board makes while at the same time my position is to advocate for the best interests of our students and teachers.”

Dionne Moore

Town: Kearney

Office Sought: Kearney Board of Education

Current Elective Office: None

Years in That Office: None

Prior Elective Offices: None

Occupation: Nurse practitioner, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery

Question 1: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring?

“I love and am passionate about KPS. I attended Park, Kearney Junior High and KHS, graduating in 1994. I want to give back. One way I can do that is through serving on the school board. I offer my strength of character and decision making skills as assets.”

Question 2: What is the most pressing issue in your race?

“All aspects of safety; physical, emotional and mental. Retention and morale of staff/educators. Curriculum alignment with community values, parent involvement, maintaining the integrity of the school board by being the voice of the people of Kearney in education.”

Question 3: How will you make a difference if you’re elected?

“By building even stronger connections between students, staff, educators, administration and parents. By doing what is necessary and best for KPS and its stakeholders, especially when it is hard. By being present and engaged with the issues the board faces on behalf of the community it serves.”