'Your voice does matter': KHS upperclassmen register to vote this November, learn importance of civic engagement

KEARNEY — With a little more than a month until the presidential election, Kearney High School upperclassmen pledged Thursday to vote or use their voice on Nov. 3.
In the KHS Library and Learning Commons, 30 students who will be 18 by Election Day signed a pledge that they will fill out a ballot. Even more students who won’t be of voting age signed a similar pledge to research the issues and share their thoughts, even if it isn’t at the polls. Some students, if they had an ID with them, even were able to register to vote.
Registering to vote was only one piece of the day’s lesson on civic engagement.
Students also learned about common voting myths and misconceptions, and the potential consequences in a democracy if citizens don’t vote.
“We just wanted to get our students critically thinking about some of the common myths and misunderstandings about voting in the United States and get them excited about the voting process,” said political science teacher Jessica Day.
The lesson was a cooperative effort between social studies teachers and school librarian Stefanie Green.
Green said they had put together a similar seminar two years ago for the midterm elections, and this year, with the presidential election approaching, she wanted to do that again.
Together, the teachers and librarian created a lesson plan that helped students learn about voting in their classrooms and then went to
the library for a quiz and a chance to register to vote. The classes also got free stickers, a bookmark and the chance to enter a drawing for a voting T-shirt, designed by Bearcat Design students.
In the classroom, teachers introduced some common misconceptions about voting, like, “The U.S. Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to vote.”
Actually, the lesson plan explained: “States are in charge of voting laws, and while amendments to the Constitution tell states what they cannot do (deny the vote based on race, gender or age, for example), nothing in the Constitution tells the states what they must do (make sure all citizens can vote).
In many states, for example, people aren’t allowed to participate in elections if they’ve been convicted of a felony or if they don’t have a state-issued ID. Find laws for your state at http://www.rockthevote.org/voting-information.”
Day said debunking some of these myths sparked “interesting conversations” among her students, like the myth that “my vote doesn’t really matter.”
“Your voice does matter,” Day said. “And remaining silent and not participating is a dangerous thing in a democracy.”
Students also went through an exercise that showed how few U.S. citizens actually vote. According to the lesson plan, only 80% of Americans are registered to vote, only 60% vote in presidential elections and only 40% vote in midterm elections.
After these lessons, when students transitioned to the library, many were excited to register to vote and some who are still 17 were excited to learn they can register if they will be 18 by the time of the election.
Day said, “It was cool as a teacher to see them wanting to be involved in the political process.”
She also emphasized that even for those students who weren’t yet 18, learning about voting now and starting to read up on issues and candidates will benefit them in two years when the midterm elections are held.
In addition to getting students involved in the election process, Green was happy to share the role libraries play in engaging voters.
“Libraries really are a nonpartisan organization in the community whether it be a school or a public library,” Green said. “Being that home base to share information like how to register is really key. There are a lot of voting myths or misconceptions out there. It’s easy to say, ‘I didn’t know how to register.’ But this (activity) provides (students) an opportunity to become involved right off the bat, instead of possibly staying behind the scenes.”
