'Your voice does matter': KHS upperclassmen register to vote this November, learn importance of civic engagement

Students also went through an exercise that showed how few U.S. citizens actually vote. According to the lesson plan, only 80% of Americans are registered to vote, only 60% vote in presidential elections and only 40% vote in midterm elections.

After these lessons, when students transitioned to the library, many were excited to register to vote and some who are still 17 were excited to learn they can register if they will be 18 by the time of the election.

Day said, “It was cool as a teacher to see them wanting to be involved in the political process.”

She also emphasized that even for those students who weren’t yet 18, learning about voting now and starting to read up on issues and candidates will benefit them in two years when the midterm elections are held.

In addition to getting students involved in the election process, Green was happy to share the role libraries play in engaging voters.

“Libraries really are a nonpartisan organization in the community whether it be a school or a public library,” Green said. “Being that home base to share information like how to register is really key. There are a lot of voting myths or misconceptions out there. It’s easy to say, ‘I didn’t know how to register.’ But this (activity) provides (students) an opportunity to become involved right off the bat, instead of possibly staying behind the scenes.”