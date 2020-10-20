UNK group encourages students to vote in upcoming election

“The research is pretty clear that once a person votes for the first time, they’re much more likely to continue voting in the future,” said Diane Duffin, an associate professor of political science and coordinator of the American Democracy Project at UNK.

“But that first time can be daunting, especially if you’re away from home,” Duffin added. “There are a lot of rules governing how to vote, and most people just don’t know those rules. We’re trying to provide that education.”

More than 100 students from 38 Nebraska counties received assistance through the UNK drive, including 27 who registered to vote for the first time. Most of the students who stopped by were looking for information on absentee ballots, allowing them to avoid the crowds and, in some cases, a long drive back to their hometown on Election Day.

According to the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement, nearly 80% of eligible UNK students were registered to vote in the 2018 midterm election, and 35% of those students cast a ballot.

Nationally, voter turnout among 18- to 29-year-olds jumped from 20% in 2014 to 36% in 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the largest percentage point increase for any age group.