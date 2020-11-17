UNK 'controlling the risk and the spread' of COVID-19 through testing, strict guidelines

KEARNEY — With just 1% of students and faculty having confirmed cases of COVID-19, the University of Nebraska at Kearney believes it has done a credible job keeping the infection at bay this fall semester.

Todd Gottula, senior director of Communications and Marketing, said Tuesday that the university currently has 60 cases of COVID-19 out of 5,000 students, faculty, employees and others on the campus.

On Nov. 2, the university began offering free COVID-19 tests to students, and about 70 students a week have taken advantage of that, Gottula said. The testing is in its third week. He expects 250 students to be tested by week’s end.

“Our purpose was to control the risk and spread so they don’t take COVID-19 back home to their families over the holiday. Our effort has been well-received,” he said.

He said of the 1,380 students who live on campus, those who test positive are moved onto one of two floors of a single residence hall that are designed for COVID-19 patients.

“Most of our students are in single rooms this semester,” Gottula said, but a roommate, if any, is quarantined in his or her dorm room.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}