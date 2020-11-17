UNK 'controlling the risk and the spread' of COVID-19 through testing, strict guidelines

KEARNEY — With just 1% of students and faculty having confirmed cases of COVID-19, the University of Nebraska at Kearney believes it has done a credible job keeping the infection at bay this fall semester.
Todd Gottula, senior director of Communications and Marketing, said Tuesday that the university currently has 60 cases of COVID-19 out of 5,000 students, faculty, employees and others on the campus.
On Nov. 2, the university began offering free COVID-19 tests to students, and about 70 students a week have taken advantage of that, Gottula said. The testing is in its third week. He expects 250 students to be tested by week’s end.
“Our purpose was to control the risk and spread so they don’t take COVID-19 back home to their families over the holiday. Our effort has been well-received,” he said.
He said of the 1,380 students who live on campus, those who test positive are moved onto one of two floors of a single residence hall that are designed for COVID-19 patients.
“Most of our students are in single rooms this semester,” Gottula said, but a roommate, if any, is quarantined in his or her dorm room.
Students who live off campus also are quarantined, but most stay in their own living quarters, Gottula said. “We give them guidance. we’re pretty hands-on, and one option is to move into the dorm while they recover, but most are able to isolate at their current residence,” he said.
As of Monday, UNK’s 60 active cases of COVID-19 “... reflects what’s going on around us,” Gottula said, referring to the cases spiking in Buffalo County, which has seen 491 new cases in the last four days.
“If we use 5,000 people as a gauge, that’s basically 1% of our campus population that has COVID. We’d like that number to be at zero, but it says a lot. The numbers could be a lot worse,” Gottula said.
He said no events or activities have been banned on campus this fall, but any organization planning an event must submit a plan to a committee that then approves or declines it. “We’ve been declining more than approving,” Gottula said.
He said UNK officials work with the Two Rivers Public Health Department and UNK’s Public Health Center in making decisions about campus events and activities.
“We’re more restrictive than some of the state and national health guidelines,” he said.
“We’re not comfortable by any means, but at same time, we know it could be much worse, so we feel pretty good about the numbers. A lot of what we have in place tells us that we are controlling the risk and the spread,” Gottula said.
