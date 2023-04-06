KEARNEY — An election spurred by the possible recall of a Kearney Public Schools Board of Education member would cost the district $20,000 to $30,000.

James Clark filed a recall petition in March against KPS Board of Education member Dave Brandt. If enough signatures are gathered, the seat would be filled via a special election.

The following statement is Clark’s reasoning for filing and will appear on the petition:

“During the March 6, 2023, KPS BOE meeting, David Brandt left the meeting during the public comment period, missing much of the commentary and returned to cast a vote on the very topic discussed by more than 45 speakers. Such action reveals contempt for the stakeholders Mr. Brandt was elected to represent. These actions are unacceptable and warrant removal.”

Brandt has until Monday to submit a defense statement to the Buffalo County Election Commissioner. Clark’s reason for filing the petition and Brandt’s defense statement would both appear on the petition.

Clark, who is the vice chairman for the Buffalo County Republican Party, will have 30 days to collect 2,227 names — 35% of the votes received for the top vote-getter in the November 2022 election. The Election Commission will then have 15 days to verify the signatures, explained Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff.

If a recall election takes place, Poff said the Kearney Public Schools district would be billed for the election. She estimated the cost would range from $20,000 to $30,000. Along with the city of Kearney, the KPS school district bleeds into Riverdale, Odessa and parts of Kearney and Phelps counties.

Recall proponents recently launched a Kearney Recall Effort Facebook page. In a phone interview, Clark told the Kearney Hub that the page is run by “members of our team.”

An administrator of the page wrote in a comment that “the cost (of the election) is estimated to be $2,000 paid by tax dollars.” In a separate comment, an administrator stated that the special election would be paid for by the county.

Clark stated that when he filed the petition, Poff informed him that the election would cost $2,000. Poff denied discussing the cost of an election with Clark. She said he asked how much it would cost to file a petition and she told him there was no charge.

“There’s never ever any election that only costs $2,000,” Poff said.

At the March 6 meeting, the school board members voted 4-2 in favor of a measure that would restrict athletes in middle and high school (grades 6-12) to compete according to their biological gender at birth, as stated on the student’s original birth certificate. Board members John D. Icenogle, Paul Hazard, Steve Gaasch and Drew Blessing voted in favor of the policy. Brandt and Kathy Gifford voted against it.

The school board will take a second and final vote on the policy at its meeting on Monday.

Comments on the Kearney Recall Effort page allude to the policy. When asked about the process of the recall effort, an administrator for the page said the first step was, “When you go woke you get recalled.”

Brandt confirmed to the Kearney Hub that he left for about an hour to attend his son’s orchestra concert, missing some of the public comment portion. However, he intends to fulfill his duties as an elected official despite the petition.

“If somebody thinks that I’m unfit for the position because I attend my kids’ activities then that is unfortunate,” Brandt said in a previous Hub interview. “I was elected to a four-year term, and I will serve until my term is over.”

Clark said that he is “waiting for the shoe to drop” to begin collecting signatures, and he is confident his team will collect the amount needed for the recall election.

“This is all happening because we have to hold our elected leaders accountable,” Clark said.