'Perseverance' theme of KHS's one act play, 2020 season as the team heads to districts

Students say this subject matter is a shift from what they have performed in past years, focusing on a real-life event with more grounded characters rather than a mythic tale.

“This year, our show is a lot more realistic, which makes sense because it’s a historical drama, which means there’s more down-to-earth scenes and less crazy death scenes,” Cordes said.

The storyline highlights several Jewish refugees, from a young pair of sisters (Stella Klingelhoefer and Marissa Wright), to a father (Jacob Sykes) who has lost his son, to a pair of teens who fall in love, but are torn apart (Maleah Wright and Owen Biggs).

Layla Bombeck said these characters are easier to relate to than the larger-than-life mythical beings of shows before. While she still brings the same high-level of energy to her role as Newsreel Woman, she says she is able to connect more with the journalist she plays and the plight of the characters she reports on.

“‘937’ is the first realistic show that I have performed in, where characters that are in the play were actual people who went through this experience,” the senior described. “It has helped me grow closer to the characters in the show and feel more attached to the lines that I am saying.”