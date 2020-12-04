'Perseverance' theme of KHS's one act play, 2020 season as the team heads to districts

KEARNEY — Many Kearney High School students say “perseverance” is the theme of this year’s one act play, “937.”
It’s also something the performers have needed a good dose of to navigate this unusual one act season.
The team is set to perform Saturday in Lincoln at its district competition, the cornerstone of a year like no other.
“I am excited to perform at districts, possibly even more than I would on a ‘normal’ year because I didn’t think we were going to have a season at all,” said senior Layla Bombeck.
Spring theatrical events, including the school’s musical and the state speech competition, were canceled because of the pandemic. However, this school year, the school and Nebraska State Activities Association have been taking precautions so that shows still may go on.
One of these precautions includes wearing masks.
“Performing with masks has also posed a new challenge for the team. Because we already do not use microphones when we perform, having masks just posed one more sound barrier we had to get across,” explained Maleah Wright, a senior. “This allowed the team to work really hard on projection and enunciation, which are two areas that we are judged on when competing.”
In the show, Wright plays one of the many Jewish refugees aboard Captain Schroeder’s (Eli Cordes) ship to Cuba. However, Cuban officials refuse to accept the refugees. Schroeder then has to figure out how to save the 937 Jews on his ship, even as a revealed member of the Gestapo, Otto (Karson Walters), plots against him.
Students say this subject matter is a shift from what they have performed in past years, focusing on a real-life event with more grounded characters rather than a mythic tale.
“This year, our show is a lot more realistic, which makes sense because it’s a historical drama, which means there’s more down-to-earth scenes and less crazy death scenes,” Cordes said.
The storyline highlights several Jewish refugees, from a young pair of sisters (Stella Klingelhoefer and Marissa Wright), to a father (Jacob Sykes) who has lost his son, to a pair of teens who fall in love, but are torn apart (Maleah Wright and Owen Biggs).
Layla Bombeck said these characters are easier to relate to than the larger-than-life mythical beings of shows before. While she still brings the same high-level of energy to her role as Newsreel Woman, she says she is able to connect more with the journalist she plays and the plight of the characters she reports on.
“‘937’ is the first realistic show that I have performed in, where characters that are in the play were actual people who went through this experience,” the senior described. “It has helped me grow closer to the characters in the show and feel more attached to the lines that I am saying.”
New director Michelle Bombeck said she and co-director Katie Sladek considered the script because they are both drawn to historical fiction, then, “as we read it, we thought that it was an event in history that needed to be retold. It reminds us all that through any circumstance we can be bold and stand up for what is right.”
Coach Bombeck said the show has stretched “all of our abilities, both in directing and acting,” but after a season of high expectations and perseverance to “push through any challenges that have come up,” she’s excited for what the cast can do at districts.
“When we put our minds to it, nothing can stop us,” she said. “The key will be each of the team members knowing that to their core, then going out and doing it!”
