New Discovery Hall at UNK will 'know no bounds'

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney cut the ribbon to “immersive,” “experiential,” “interactive” learning on Monday.

Those are the words University of Nebraska President Ted Carter used to describe the future of education inside Discovery Hall and throughout Nebraska.

“This building will know no bounds,” he said.

Though classes have been meeting in the building since August, a socially distanced crowd of more than 100 people officially inaugurated UNK’s new science, technology, engineering and math building with a grand opening ceremony Monday afternoon.

“STEM is not just a collection of programs, it’s departments coming together and colleges with an eye for discovering,” Kristensen said, noting how aptly named Discovery Hall is. “This building is not a lecture hall. This building is all about discovering new things, having new people work together with each other. Truly there will be lots discovered in this building.”

Construction on the new 90,000-square-foot building started in May 2018, but speakers acknowledged the development had been a long time coming.