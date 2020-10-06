New Discovery Hall at UNK will 'know no bounds'

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney cut the ribbon to “immersive,” “experiential,” “interactive” learning on Monday.
Those are the words University of Nebraska President Ted Carter used to describe the future of education inside Discovery Hall and throughout Nebraska.
“This building will know no bounds,” he said.
Though classes have been meeting in the building since August, a socially distanced crowd of more than 100 people officially inaugurated UNK’s new science, technology, engineering and math building with a grand opening ceremony Monday afternoon.
“STEM is not just a collection of programs, it’s departments coming together and colleges with an eye for discovering,” Kristensen said, noting how aptly named Discovery Hall is. “This building is not a lecture hall. This building is all about discovering new things, having new people work together with each other. Truly there will be lots discovered in this building.”
Construction on the new 90,000-square-foot building started in May 2018, but speakers acknowledged the development had been a long time coming.
Discussions about replacing Olsen began decades ago, according to Kearney’s former state Sen. Galen Hadley. He said when he was on campus in 1991, the first thing he was asked for was a new building to replace Otto C. Olsen, which was built in 1955.
“It’s taken almost 30 years, but it’s got done,” Hadley said. “And it is a really premier building. I’m glad to have played a small part in getting it here.”
Support Local Journalism
Hadley was the speaker of the Legislature when a capital construction bill was introduced to fund several new NU buildings.
Discovery Hall is part of a $30 million project, which was paid for by renewal bonds and through state appropriations from LB957.
Kristensen sees Discovery Hall serving students well into the future.
“The building is flexible to really survive for more generations, to sustain programs that we never even thought of,” the chancellor said.
The building houses a number of laboratories, serving classes from interior design to aviation, and it is full of new technologies.
One example is the multifunction wall located on the second floor. It’s the size of 10, 50-inch TVs and uses 25 cameras to create a giant touchscreen for a collaborative learning experience.
Graduate students currently have the opportunity to use similar technology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center building on the western edge of campus, but this large screen on the second floor of Discovery Hall brings that technology to undergraduates, according to students giving a presentation to visitors Monday afternoon.
Carter said tools like this will give students the technological background they need to flourish in their future careers.
“This will now take us to a new level,” he said. “As we look at the needs of the state of Nebraska, our university system graduates 11,000 students a year and, yet, we still have a hard time filling those high-skilled, high-demand, high-pay jobs that exist in our state ... This building will serve as that mechanism, that pathway.”
@TiffanyStoiber
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!