Most UNK classes going online after Thanksgiving

KEARNEY — Most University of Nebraska at Kearney classes will be going online after Thanksgiving break, but the school is leaving that decision up to its faculty.
There are three academic weeks after the holiday break. UNK has planned since May to allow for adjustable scheduling those last days of the fall semester.
While the university has not made a decision to alter its fall academic calendar, UNK spokesperson Todd Gottula said Monday, a majority of faculty have decided to go remote after the break.
“We’re giving students and faculty the flexibility to carry out fall classes and finish up the best way they see fit,” he said.
Housing and dining will remain open for the final weeks of the semester, even though many classes may not be held in-person.
Finals week runs Dec. 14-18. The university will be closed Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.
Classes for the spring semester will not begin until Jan. 25.
Earlier this fall, the university announced it opted to create a three-week intersession Jan. 4-22. According to a press release issued in September, this was another way to offer students additional flexibility.
By moving back the start of the spring semester, UNK was able to add this intersession, creating a time where students can earn credit hours through an online course or have an experiential learning opportunity, such as an internship or research project.
As of Monday, UNK has 60 active cases of COVID-19. With around 5,000 people on campus, that number equals about 1% of the total campus population.
While Gottula said he wishes “the number were lower,” the relatively low infection rate shows that UNK’s current safety protocols, which includes a mask mandate, are working.
“UNK is being very responsible, and that’s a credit to our students and employees,” he said. “They’re wearing masks, distancing and making lots of sacrifices to control the risk and the spread.”
