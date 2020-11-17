Most UNK classes going online after Thanksgiving

KEARNEY — Most University of Nebraska at Kearney classes will be going online after Thanksgiving break, but the school is leaving that decision up to its faculty.

There are three academic weeks after the holiday break. UNK has planned since May to allow for adjustable scheduling those last days of the fall semester.

While the university has not made a decision to alter its fall academic calendar, UNK spokesperson Todd Gottula said Monday, a majority of faculty have decided to go remote after the break.

“We’re giving students and faculty the flexibility to carry out fall classes and finish up the best way they see fit,” he said.

Housing and dining will remain open for the final weeks of the semester, even though many classes may not be held in-person.

Finals week runs Dec. 14-18. The university will be closed Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

Classes for the spring semester will not begin until Jan. 25.

Earlier this fall, the university announced it opted to create a three-week intersession Jan. 4-22. According to a press release issued in September, this was another way to offer students additional flexibility.