 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
KPS students able to get free meals this semester

KPS students able to get free meals this semester

Only $5 for 5 months
Emmett Clay eats lunch at Meadowlark Elementary School

Emmett Clay eats lunch at Meadowlark Elementary School.

 Tori Stofferson, courtesy

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools students will be able to get free meals at school starting Wednesday.

KPS has received a waiver from the USDA to provide meals free of charge to all students through Dec. 22, or until the funds run out.

To qualify, students must choose a complete meal containing at least three items, and one must be a fruit or vegetable.

Extra food items such as second entrees, additional milk or any other a la carte items are not included in the waiver. Students will need to have money in their Bearcat Diner account or pay cash for extra items.

This waiver is only for student meals. Meal prices will return to normal status in January.

Menus will be subject to change due to product availability.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News