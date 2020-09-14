KPS students able to get free meals this semester

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools students will be able to get free meals at school starting Wednesday.
KPS has received a waiver from the USDA to provide meals free of charge to all students through Dec. 22, or until the funds run out.
To qualify, students must choose a complete meal containing at least three items, and one must be a fruit or vegetable.
Extra food items such as second entrees, additional milk or any other a la carte items are not included in the waiver. Students will need to have money in their Bearcat Diner account or pay cash for extra items.
This waiver is only for student meals. Meal prices will return to normal status in January.
Menus will be subject to change due to product availability.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!