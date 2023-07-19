KEARNEY — Carol Kreutzer has been recognized by fellow Family and Consumer Sciences teachers (FCCLA) for excellence in teaching.

Kreutzer was awarded the Developer Award, which is presented to Family and Consumer Sciences teachers who actively engage in professional development through professional memberships, school and community involvement and lifelong learning.

Throughout the last school year, Kreutzer has served in professional organizations, hosted school visits, guest speakers, sponsored numerous FCCLA projects which garnered local, state and national awards, and served in church and community organizations.

Family and Consumer Sciences educators teach essential knowledge and skills that help others master everyday challenges.