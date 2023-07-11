KEARNEY — In the 2024-25 school year, Kearney Public Schools will relocate Windy Hills Elementary students to complete a comprehensive renovation of the existing school.

To achieve the renovation, KPS will rent space at First Baptist Church during the Windy Hills renovation.

The decision to move the students during construction aims to reduce the construction time in a safer environment without students present and with the greatest project savings.

"Windy Hills is in need of a significant upgrade, and we are very excited to renovate this school into what will look and feel like a new school building," said KPS Superintendent Jason Mundorf.

He said in order to maximize the renovation timeline and cost savings while also keeping students in a safe and suitable learning environment, KPS had to examine all possibilities for where to house Windy Hills students in the 2024-25 school year.

"While we have a wing available at Buffalo Hills that could house half of the students, the challenge was finding a solution for the other half," said Mundorf.

Dr. Chris Loofe, KPS associate superintendent, suggested reaching out to First Baptist Church to see if they had space that KPS could utilize.

"The church has a great willingness to work with us," Mundorf said.

First Baptist Pastor Sean Dougherty said, “Our church is thrilled about the opportunity to host a portion of students from Windy Hills Elementary in the 2024-25 school year. We see our building as a gift for the community to be blessed by, and we look forward to having young kids learn and grow within its walls for a short time," Dougherty said.

"When Jason (Mundorf) reached out to inquire about this, our leadership’s first thought was, ‘How can we help?’” Dougherty said.

In the 2024-25 school year, during construction, which spans a single school year, kindergarten, first and second-grade students will be relocated to the First Baptist Church, while third, fourth and fifth-grade students will be moved to Buffalo Hills Elementary.

Mundorf explained that keeping the students within the school during the renovation would extend the project timeline to two years and increase costs by approximately $1.2 million. Renting the space at First Baptist will cost the district just under $225,000.

"Not only would it be more costly and time-consuming, but it would also be unsafe and impractical to conduct school in the middle of a construction zone," said Drew Blessing, KPS Board of Education president. “This move will ensure students continue to receive a quality education in a safe environment. We are grateful to First Baptist for their building.”

KPS will provide bus transportation to the First Baptist Church and Buffalo Hills Elementary throughout the construction period. KPS also will allow Windy Hills parents to choose another school if they do not want their K-2 child to be educated in a church.

"We understand there is a clear delineation between church and state and that for some families, having their child attend school in a Christian church is not something that fits within their family's beliefs. We are sensitive to those concerns and will work with families to find another school that works for them during the 2024-2025 school year," Mundorf said.

"We know that for one school year, this location change may cause potential logistics problems with student transportation for Windy Hills families that will have their children at First Baptist and Buffalo Hills," Mundorf added. "We plan to provide transportation solutions that can work for those families."

The renovation plans for Windy Hills encompass the establishment of a new front office, remodeling of all classroom spaces and more.

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to enhance the learning environment at Windy Hills Elementary. The new classrooms will offer more space for activities and improved lighting, creating a more conducive classroom learning environment. The new systems will operate more efficiently, resulting in an entirely transformed school. I eagerly anticipate the moment when parents and students witness the remarkable transformation of the school — they will be awe-stricken," Mundorf said.

Future meetings will be held with Windy Hills and Buffalo Hills families later this school year to discuss the details of transportation, classrooms, lunches and other parent concerns.