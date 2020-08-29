Kearney Public Schools adjusting to new year with different procedures

KEARNEY — From the moment students enter a building, school already looks different than it did a year ago.
But even with masks, temperature checks and social distancing, kids seem to be taking the adjustments in stride.
Administrators at all levels say that students are so glad to be back in school, they’re more than willing to follow health guidelines.
“We may have worried more so at the beginning of the year that this was going to be difficult for students, but they are so resilient,” said Sunrise Middle School Principal Jeff Ganz. “They want to be in school ...There’s nothing we have seen that has pointed to (masks) being a difficult thing for children. It’s been a pleasant surprise.”
As a part of the precautions outlined in KPS’s Back to School Blueprint, visitors aren’t allowed, so aside from staff, students and teachers, most people haven’t been able to see all the changes that have been made. However, the Hub connected with teachers, principals and district-level administrators to get a glimpse at what this school year has been like so far.
Temperature checks
Every employee and student starts the day with a temperature check.
At the elementary level, each student’s teacher does the checking. At the middle school, the student’s QT, like homeroom, teacher takes the temperature as soon as he or she gets into the building, even before grabbing breakfast or going to a locker.
At the high school, students get their temperature checked when they report to their first class of the day.
“This year, all of our teachers are expected to be at their doors ready to take temperatures at 7:45. That’s when our first bell rings and kids can start making their way to class,” Kearney High School Principal Chris Loofe said.
The district currently has 425 infrared thermometers, according to Facility Director Trent Bosard. They work by pointing the device at a student’s forehead and pressing a button.
The high school has three additional thermal scanners, one at the main office, one in the nurse’s office and one at the library. These scan students, or parents who stop by the office to get their child, and take a temperature that way.
Should any student have a temperature at or above 100.4, the student is sent to the nurse’s office for a second scan. If the nurse checks and the student’s temp reads high again, that student is sent home.
Mask breaks
Students, like teachers and staff, are required to wear masks throughout the day. However, the district has built in a break system to give students a chance to take a breather.
At the elementary level, teachers have taken the students outside for breaks. At the high school, teachers might go outdoors, as well, or arrange students 6 feet apart in the hallway and then they can remove their masks.
Ganz said at the middle school, fewer breaks are built into the day, but if students can be apart safely while working on an assignment, not talking, teachers can let them remove their masks for a while.
Masks also don’t have to be worn if students are exercising, like during PE class or recess, or during a music class when a student has to put their lips to an instrument.
Masks also are removed while students eat lunch.
Lunchtime
Though they can remove masks to eat, Food Service Director Kate Murphy says students still wear their masks when they enter the cafeteria and get their food.
Salad bar offerings have been replaced with preportioned, prepackaged fruits and veggies, so students touch only what they take.
“We have new disinfectants and sanitizers that kills (coronavirus) in less than 30 seconds that we use between classrooms,” Murphy explained. “We’re just a little bit more diligent about cleaning.”
Elementary schools have created more time windows for lunch to accommodate social distancing. Since students take off their masks, they have to be more spread out at the tables.
At the middle school, Ganz said students are more spread out, too, and now they have assigned seating. If they aren’t actively eating, though, he says the school wants them to wear their masks.
“We try really hard not to have them unmasked for more than 10-12 minutes at a time,” he said.
Murphy said participation in the lunch program is down, meaning fewer students are eating school-prepared breakfasts and lunches. However, it’s not atypical to start off the year with fewer students eating meals, as kids are easing in.
Bearcat Diner is keeping options a bit more limited, too, to control inventory and streamline the flow of the lunch line. While meals before rotated on a six-week schedule, now they will rotate every four weeks. At the middle school, two options are currently offered instead of three.
Cleaning
Disinfecting doesn’t only happen in between meals, it also happens all throughout the day.
“We’ve ramped up our plans for sanitation,” said Bosard. “Typically we sanitize every day anyway, now we’re just doing it more.” Common touch spaces like desks, chairs and door handles get extra attention.
According to Bosard, each teacher has been given a spray bottle to disinfect surfaces throughout the day. During the school day, food-grade chemicals are used.
At night, custodians spray a different chemical cleaner, which Bosard says has a 30-second kill time for coronavirus and other viruses. They also got 27 more “mister” machines, that mist classrooms in disinfectant so the rooms are ready to go in the morning.
“We were one of the first people to purchase more of them from our supplier,” Bosard said.
The misters are used Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Students also have a cleanliness task: Wash and sanitize hands often.
Library
Another small change to the school day, though impactful for some of KPS’s most voracious readers, is the process to check out library books.
Northeast Librarian Kelly Melson said that while all grades have a library class once a week, which is also an opportunity to check out books, students who want more books to read during the week have to go through an alternative checkout process.
In previous school years, students who finished reading their library book and wanted a new one could visit the library any time outside of their library class, with permission from a teacher.
However, in an effort to keep classes separated, now students have to request a book through a Google Form. Then, a librarian will deliver the book to the student.
Melson said older elementary students, like third, fourth and fifth graders, all should be proficient in the use of Google Forms by now. However, Northeast’s library is planning a session on how to use the book request forms in an upcoming library class.
Busing
Even getting to school looks different for many students.
According to Transportation Director Becky Rier, because of social distancing requirements on buses, they are able to transport far fewer students than in other years.
Though riders have to wear masks, they can only be seated on every other seat, greatly reducing a bus’ capacity. Reier said only 11 seats can be utilized on a bus with a 65-passenger capacity, which accounts for three riders per seat.
Buses are equipped with hand sanitizer, so students can clean their hands right away upon entering a bus. Drivers also sanitize the vehicles twice a day in between routes.
In progress
This school year, KPS hired eight full-time substitute teachers. However, there’s still a need for more subs and paraeducators.
“(The permanent substitutes) have been very busy. They’ve worked every single day,” explained Human Resources Director Bob Hastings. “We’ve had a need for all of them plus others.”
Hastings said that some individuals have been a little reluctant to come into the school setting this year, so KPS is continuing to recruit candidates.
The district also still is waiting on 1,600 Chromebooks to arrive.
According to Technology Director Troy DeHaven, the purchase was authorized by the board of education in July, but KPS still is waiting on the devices to get here. A combination of manufacturing and shipping delays has extended the wait time.
Once the new computers arrive, KPS will be at a 1:1 ratio with Chromebooks, meaning each student will have his or her own device. Should conditions worsen and KPS need to move to fully remote learning, this should help bridge the technology gap.
DeHaven said KPS had to lend existing Chromebooks to about 75 students who didn’t have a computer at home, and weren’t in a grade level that was already at a 1:1 ratio with the devices.
The hope is that moving to fully remote learning won’t be necessary again, though. Everyone currently is working together to prevent any potential spread, keep everyone safe, and keep education happening in school buildings.
“Change is difficult for everyone, and there’s been a lot of them this fall,” Loofe said. “But the students and faculty are excited to be back in school and although we know we have to do a lot of things differently, everyone knows they have to play their part in order for us to be safe and to be able to conduct in-person learning.”
