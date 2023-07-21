KEARNEY — Just days after winning a different statewide honor for her family and consumer science teaching, Kearney High School's Carol Kreutzer was recognized by fellow Nebraska educators in her field as teacher of the year.

Kreutzer was honored by the Family and Consumer Sciences Teachers of Nebraska (FCSTN) as their organization's teacher of the year for professionals with more than 16 years of experience.

Kreutzer uses innovative techniques to engage students in classroom and leadership activities. She has been teaching Family and Consumer Sciences for 40 years, the last 15 at Kearney High School.

Kreutzer also is an FCCLA adviser at Kearney High School and launched a chapter at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School when she taught there.

She also has led the FCCLA chapters in Callaway and Overton. Kreutzer is certified as a ServSafe manager and has been trained in ProStart.

Her interest and expertise in food and nutrition has continued. Her students are educated in the ServSafe curriculum through all the food classes.

Those supporting Kreutzer in their nomination for teacher of the year commented on her extreme passion for her craft, her students, her school and her community. It was also noted that whatever was needed to fit the needs of the department, Kreutzer was able to step up.

Earlier this week Kreutzer was recognized by her peers for excellence in teaching.

Kreutzer was awarded the Developer Award, which is presented to family and consumer sciences teachers who actively engage in professional development through professional memberships, school and community involvement and lifelong learning.

Throughout the last school year, Kreutzer has served in professional organizations, hosted school visits, guest speakers, sponsored numerous FCCLA projects which garnered local, state and national awards, and served in church and community organizations.