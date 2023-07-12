KEARNEY — Tennille Allison has been promoted to Kearney High School assistant principal/career technical education director beginning in August.

“Mrs. Allison will be an excellent addition to our high school administration team,” said Jason Mundorf, KPS superintendent. “She has done a fantastic job as our college and career readiness coordinator and will continue those efforts in her new role," Mundorf said.

He said Allison is among Nebraska's leading experts in Career Technical Education programs and standards and will do an excellent job of working with and leading KHS's CTE teachers and overseeing the student Career Technical Student Organizations.

"College and career readiness is a strategic pillar in KPS, and I am confident in the leadership skills Mrs. Allison will provide in this critically important arena,” Mundorf said.

Allison has worked for Kearney Public Schools since 2009, first as a business teacher and then as the college and career coordinator since 2021. She has been an FBLA adviser and received her bachelor's degree in business administration, a master's degree in instructional technology, a 7-12 principalship endorsement and more than 70 additional graduate hours in various educational topics.