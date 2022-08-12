Kearney High School All-Class Reunion

Friday, Sept. 23

• 10 a.m. - Golf tournament benefiting KPS Foundation’s Dual Credit Scholarship Program

• 5:30 p.m. - Alumni tailgate /KHS football game vs. North Platte. Join the Bearcat Boosters for their tailgate before watching the Bearcats take on North Platte.

• 9:30 p.m. - Rowdy Downtown Crawl. Purchase own beverages from various venues downtown.

Saturday, Sept. 24

• 10 a.m. to noon - Tour of Kearney High School. Meet by the Big K on east side of building and tour Kearney High School.

• Noon to 2 p.m. - Food trucks at Harmon Park. Purchase your own lunch and have fun at Harmon with different Kearney food trucks for a family-friendly lunch in the park.

• 2-3:30 p.m. - Tour of First Baptist Church (former KHS). Tour the old Kearney High School and see how it has changed into Kearney's First Baptist Church.

• 3:30-5 p.m. - Trolley tour of Kearney. See all that has changed in Kearney on one of Kearney's trollies!

• 6-7 p.m. - Social hour before dinner celebration.

• 7-11 p.m. - Casual dinner celebration. Allows for groups and classes to get together and share memories.

To receive more information about the 2022 All Class Reunion, contact the Kearney Public Schools Foundation at 308-698-8030 or email invest@kpsfoundation.gives.