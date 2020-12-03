KCHS one act team heading to districts with 'fiasco' of a comedy, 'Charley's Aunt'

KEARNEY — Everyone steps into a role very different than themselves for Kearney Catholic High School’s one act this year, though some to a much greater extent than others.
While every character must act more proper and much more British than typical teenage Nebraskans, Zeb Black’s role takes the transformation one step further, playing a character who is playing a character.
As the play opens, Charley Wykeham and Jack Chesney, played by Jackson Runge and Kegan Bosshamer, are in need of a chaperone for a tea date. Wanting to propose to their loves, played by Lily Seibert and Stella Thomsen, they want a chaperone who will allow them to have some alone time with the girls.
Enter Black’s character: Babbs.
In a quick turn of events, Charley and Jack convince Babbs to act as their chaperone, and “Charley’s Aunt.”
Jake Homan uses the words “hubbub” and “fiasco” to describe the events that follow.
While the KCHS one acts have been filled with the same hilarious circumstances before, this time the group must achieve the same goal with a much smaller group, while wearing face coverings.
Per its COVID-19 guidelines, the Nebraska State Activities Association is permitting active play production participants to wear face coverings during district competition. KCHS practiced in masks this week and plans to wear face shields for their performance.
The district competition will be the team’s first performance of the year, as the team had to back out of all others because actors were in quarantine. With a smaller cast, only about half the size of years before, the show can’t go on with actors missing.
“It’s been a challenge, but we’ve been trucking through,” Homan said.
According to Runge, one of these challenges is the size of everyone’s role. While a cast of 20 has stage time spread out among more people, “Charley’s Aunt” gives more lines to a fewer number of actors.
On the flip side, the group of 10 actors have been able to form closer relationships with one another than they would have if the cast were larger.
A close-knit group off stage leads to a better performance on it, Runge explained.
“The solidarity that we have in real life really shows up when we’re up on stage,” he said. “It also makes it a lot harder to hold in the laughs….I think it also makes us more comfortable that we’re up there with our friends.”
The KCHS team will be the first to take the stage in Holdrege Friday morning. Rather than being nervous, Bosshamer “feels good” about the competition and hopes going first is an opportunity to stay in everyone’s heads the rest of the day.
“I think the play might amaze people. I think we might surprise some people out of the gate,” the senior said. “Getting the very first morning spot is tough, but I think we can keep in the back of the judge’s minds.”
