KCHS one act team heading to districts with 'fiasco' of a comedy, 'Charley's Aunt'

The district competition will be the team’s first performance of the year, as the team had to back out of all others because actors were in quarantine. With a smaller cast, only about half the size of years before, the show can’t go on with actors missing.

“It’s been a challenge, but we’ve been trucking through,” Homan said.

According to Runge, one of these challenges is the size of everyone’s role. While a cast of 20 has stage time spread out among more people, “Charley’s Aunt” gives more lines to a fewer number of actors.

On the flip side, the group of 10 actors have been able to form closer relationships with one another than they would have if the cast were larger.

A close-knit group off stage leads to a better performance on it, Runge explained.

“The solidarity that we have in real life really shows up when we’re up on stage,” he said. “It also makes it a lot harder to hold in the laughs….I think it also makes us more comfortable that we’re up there with our friends.”