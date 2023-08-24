KEARNEY - Five Kearney High School students have been awarded national recognition from the College Board. They are:

Adan Ciprian: National Hispanic Recognition Award, National Rural and Small Town Award

James Padgett: National Rural and Small Town Award

Karson Peterson: National Rural and Small Town Award

Oscar Hanson: National Rural and Small Town Award

Samuel Rich: National Rural and Small Town Award

All five have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher, along with remarkable accomplishments on the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10, and/or AP exams. This recognition places them in a position of distinction on their college applications, showcasing their dedication and commitment to their studies.

"We are incredibly proud. This recognition from the College Board is a testament to their hard work and commitment to their studies,” Jeff Ganz, KHS principal, said.

