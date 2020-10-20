Collaborative effort brings automotive education, dual credit to ESU 11 high schools

Janssen had the idea to start the program two years ago when he learned about the Pistons to Pathways program in Wisconsin. He began researching to see why high schools don’t offer automotive technology classes.

“I figured out the reason was it’s hard to hire instructors in these types of courses anymore. Secondly, it’s expensive to offer these types of labs because you have to have the space for it. You have to have the equipment and you have to have the space,” he explained.

Janssen had the space and a qualified instructor in longtime automotive technician Jeff Ketelsen. He began reaching out to Central Community College and Holdrege Public Schools, which were both on board with the idea. He knew funding would be needed for the class so he reached out to Phelps County Development Corporation. PCDC is paying the tuition and fees for the students for the first year of the program. The Carriage House Foundation, the charitable arm of the Nebraska New Car and Truck Dealers, donated tools for the program.

In order to get enough students involved in the class, Janssen reached out to ESU 11 to bring in students from other schools.

“We are a regional community here. It makes sense to open it up to a broader footprint to get kids into the program,” said PCDC Executive Director Ron Tillery.