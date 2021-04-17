Editor of the Kearney Hub Shon Barenklau, to help Lee bolster regional news efforts

GRAND ISLAND – Lee Enterprises has bolstered its regional news efforts across Nebraska with the appointment of Shon Barenklau to a Sub-Regional Editor position.

Barenklau, who is the editor of the Kearney Hub and the Grand Island Independent, will work with the local editors across the state to coordinate coverage from the daily news operations at Fremont, Columbus, Beatrice, York, North Platte and Scottsbluff, in addition to Grand Island and Kearney. The local editors also oversee the Lee weekly newspapers in Schuyler, David City, Wahoo, Ashland, Waverly and Lexington.

“I am excited to assist a great group of editors who know their communities better than any other media outlets,” said Barenklau, who has been in the news business since 1985. “I look forward to pulling together Lee’s news resources in providing more in-depth stories about issues that affect all of our cities and many of our readers.”

Moving forward readers should expect stories delivered in multiple formats, including websites, e-editions, social media, videos and podcasts.

“It is an interesting time in our industry because our audiences have never been larger and our reach never stronger,” Barenklau said. “No matter how our audience wants the news delivered we will remain the ‘go-to’ source in our communities.”