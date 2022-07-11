Edgerton Explorit Center traveling exhibit coming to Kearney Public Library

KEARNEY — Mary Molliconi, executive director of the Edgerton Explorit Center, wants to share a passion for discovery.

“Our entire goal is to get kids excited about science and about learning,” she said. “When they get a chance to see things up close and in person, like these demonstrations, it makes it really exciting for the children.”

In conjunction with the Kearney Public Library’s summer reading theme, “Oceans of Possibilities,” the staff of the Explorit Center from Aurora will bring their traveling exhibit to Kearney for a day of learning on Tuesday designed for children ages 6-11.

The events include:

- 1 p.m. — Wonderful World of Waves demonstration including waves of water, light and sound

- 2 p.m. — Wave in a Bottle Lab featuring the mixing of oil and water (please register in advance)

- 3 p.m. — Screaming Balloon Lab, an example of frequency/pitch (please register in advance)

- 6:30 p.m. — Wonderful World of Waves demonstration including waves of water, light and sound.

Named after Harold Edgerton, an admired professor of electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Edgerton Explorit Center features hands-on exhibits that help teach the wonders of science.

Molliconi said, “One thing I always come back to is a quote by Doc Edgerton, who the center is named after, ‘The trick to education is to teach people in such a way that they don’t realize they’re learning until it’s too late.’ That’s the goal of our center. We want to get people excited and have fun, but to learn things even when they don’t realize it.”

Edgerton was born in Fremont and grew up in Aurora. He developed the stroboscope using the device to photograph everyday objects in use and creating unique images. He also helped develop sonar and deep water photography.

All of the events take place at the Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. Admission to the demonstrations and workshops is free.