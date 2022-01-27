Economic nitrogen application among topics for water conference at the Phelps County Ag Center

HOLDREGE — The 28th annual South Central Water Conference will bring together experts on water issues, including economic nitrogen application and the merger of Dawson Public Power and Central Nebraska Public Power districts.

Climatologist Al Dutcher also will share weather and drought predictions for 2022.

Formerly known as the Holdrege Water Conference, the event will be at the Phelps County Ag Center. The conference will begin at 9:30 a.m., with coffee and rolls and conclude around 3 p.m. Admission is fee and lunch will be served, courtesy of the conference’s sponsors.

Speakers and topics for the conference include:

— UNL on-farm research 50/50 Challenge by Todd Whitney, UNL Extension educator.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

— Nitrogen application by Chuck Burr, UNL Extension educator-water irrigation crop system.

— Water resources update-Platte Basin by Nolan Little of Tri-Basin Natural Resources District; Tyler Thulin of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District; Nick Simonson of Lower Republican Natural Resource District; and, Craig Scott of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.