Easter services throughout Kearney area resurrected as COVID-19 slips away

KEARNEY — A year ago on Easter Sunday, churches were closed due to COVID-19.
Deborah Schrader, pastor at The Lighthouse Church, remembers it well.
“Last year, we had the cold snap and snow. Right before the service, we had a power outage at the church. Since our Wi-Fi was down, we livestreamed the service. We concocted a lamp to illuminate me by using a battery-powered lantern on a stool with a paper plate to reflect it,” she said.
This Easter Sunday, as COVID vaccinations increase, churches are resurrecting traditions with a few adjustments. At Axtell Presbyterian Church, bread and juice will be offered in individual containers during Holy Communion on Sunday, the Rev. Logan Ellis said.
At First Baptist Church in Kearney, the congregation will enjoy finger food items at an Easter breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Sunday so nobody has to share common utensils, the Rev. Sean Dougherty said. Servers will wear masks.
First Baptist has been holding Sunday services in its sanctuary since last summer, with social distancing. In the last month, the attendance has increased, “and it seems to correspond with vaccine distribution in the area,” Dougherty said.
“It has been really good to see some of those who were waiting until their vaccinations to finally come back after over a year away. It has been such a joy to worship side by side with people again after the long absences,” he said.
Palm Sunday homecoming
It had been nearly a year since St. Luke’s Episcopal Church had live services with the choir, the band and the organ and a full congregation, but that finally happened on Palm Sunday. St. Luke’s closed last March and held virtual services until August, when it tried 30-minute, in-person services for just 20 people with reservations required.
“But when infections soared, we returned to online services,” said the Rev. Stephanie Swinnea, the rector.
For Christmas Eve, St. Luke’s held an outdoor service with families socially distanced. “We sang Christmas carols behind our masks in the snow and celebrated Holy Communion,” she said. Brief in-person services, without live music, returned after Ash Wednesday Feb. 17 and continued through March 21. Now, traditional services have resumed.
“We will continue to have online services, and anyone at risk is still encouraged to worship online,” Swinnea said.
St. George: People return
At St. George Orthodox Church, Father Christopher Morris reports “very full Sundays” as Easter approaches. Masks and physical distancing remain, as recommended by the bishop and the church council, “but we are assessing that as we move forward, and more parishioners who are elderly and have underlying health conditions are able to get vaccinated,” he said.
Despite COVID, “we never changed the way we distribute Holy Communion because this has deep theological implications about what we believe Holy Communion to be,” Morris added.
Sunrise services
COVID is but a memory at Faith Lutheran Church in Hazard. “We’re just back gung-ho as usual,” the Rev. Dean Hanson said.
The traditional Easter service will begin at 7 a.m. on the ballfield north of Fellowship Hall.
Hanson is undeterred by the forecast for 42-degree temperatures. “The sun comes up at 7:14 a.m. We’re looking forward to it,” he said.
However, Hanson will wear a microphone so people can hear the service inside the warm Fellowship Hall if they prefer. After the service, church women will serve a traditional Easter breakfast in the Fellowship Hall.
At 10:30 a.m., Hanson will lead Easter services at Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton, where he also serves.
“We’ve been doing normal services since last fall. We just followed people’s feelings about how they wanted to worship. We had masks and cordoned off some of the pews, but we still had inside church,” he said.
Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth is sticking to tradition, too, with a Saturday Easter vigil with a bonfire at 8 p.m. A sunrise service at 7 a.m,. an Easter breakfast 8-10 a.m. and traditional worship at 10:30 a.m. are set for Sunday.
‘Hybrid’ Holy Week
First Presbyterian Church is doing a “hybrid” Holy Week, the Rev. Clint Cozier said. The traditional Maundy Thursday service, with social distancing and masks, was streamed on Facebook and Zoom.
A new self-paced “ecumenical” version of Stations of the Cross service will be held tonight.
“It moves worship from the world of theater, where people sit and watch, to the world of personal participation and action,” he said.
A sunrise service is set for 7 a.m. Sunday, along with a 10:30 a.m. traditional service that also will be offered online.
“We’re trying to have enough traditional material to be familiar, and some new things which fit the times,” Cozier said. Last fall, he had said the COVID-19 hiatus may offer a hidden opportunity to try new approaches to worship.
“There has been increasing crossover from the orthodox traditions for quite awhile. Some of that comes from the need to do more soul-care; we’ve been “borrowing” from the religious orders to fill that gap,” he said Thursday. “Writers like Thomas Merton are helping to shape a much fuller definition of what it means to care for people’s souls and spirits.”
Parishioners should check their church’s website for complete information about activities this weekend.