Easter services throughout Kearney area resurrected as COVID-19 slips away

KEARNEY — A year ago on Easter Sunday, churches were closed due to COVID-19.

Deborah Schrader, pastor at The Lighthouse Church, remembers it well.

“Last year, we had the cold snap and snow. Right before the service, we had a power outage at the church. Since our Wi-Fi was down, we livestreamed the service. We concocted a lamp to illuminate me by using a battery-powered lantern on a stool with a paper plate to reflect it,” she said.

This Easter Sunday, as COVID vaccinations increase, churches are resurrecting traditions with a few adjustments. At Axtell Presbyterian Church, bread and juice will be offered in individual containers during Holy Communion on Sunday, the Rev. Logan Ellis said.

At First Baptist Church in Kearney, the congregation will enjoy finger food items at an Easter breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Sunday so nobody has to share common utensils, the Rev. Sean Dougherty said. Servers will wear masks.

First Baptist has been holding Sunday services in its sanctuary since last summer, with social distancing. In the last month, the attendance has increased, “and it seems to correspond with vaccine distribution in the area,” Dougherty said.