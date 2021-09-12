 Skip to main content
Eastbound lanes of 56th Street to be closed for concrete work
top story

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Street Division announces that beginning Monday, concrete work will take place on 56th Street between the Wal-mart Supercenter and Parklane Drive.

During the closure, both eastbound lanes will be closed, however, traffic will be redirected utilizing one of the westbound lanes creating head-to-head traffic.

It is anticipated the lanes will reopen Sept. 20.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the work zone.

