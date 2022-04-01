Early start lifts Lincoln East over Kearney for easy win

LINCOLN — Lincoln East stayed unbeaten with a 12-2 win over Kearney Thursday afternoon in Lincoln.

The Spartans (8-0), who have scored at least 11 runs in every game this year, put seven on the board in the first two innings and ended the game on the 10-run rule after five innings.

The Bearcats (4-2) scored solo runs in the third and fifth innings.

Karter Lee tripled, walked and scored both of Kearney’s runs. Nolan Smith had a double. Korben Rich and Brayden Andersen were credited with the RBIs.

Riley Miller was the losing pitcher. He gave up five hits and four earned runs in three innings. The Spartans scored five unearned runs as Kearney committed four errors.