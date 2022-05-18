Early morning structure fire reported at Deterdings in Kearney

KEARNEY - The Nebraska Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of an early morning fire at Deterdings Hot Tubs, Pools and Fireplaces in Kearney.

Members of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched at around 6:30 a.m. today to the business at 2121 Second Ave. Owner Doug Deterding said at 8 a.m. that the source and cause of the fire were unknown to him, as was the extent of damage to the building that houses the pool, spa and hearth business.

Deterding said the fire might have started in the basement, but he was unable to provide any solid details.

The Deterding family has owned the business since 1978.

The fire is under control and being investigated by the state fire marshal and KVFD.