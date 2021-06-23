Early morning fire east of Kearney causes $700k damage to fertilizer storage facility

UPDATE - 1:45 p.m.

KEARNEY - Fire at a large storage building at Aurora Coop east of Kearney caused an estimated $700,000 damage early Wednesday morning.

When firefighters arrived at 6540 E. 39th Street shortly before 2 a.m. they found the structure, used to store dry fertilizer, on fire, said a Kearney Volunteer Fire Department news release.

The fire was under control at 4:34 a.m., and is believed to have been an electrical issue, the release said. No injuries were reported. The structure was a total loss.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nine tankers, three engines, three grass rigs, three utility trucks and 49 firefighters from Kearney, Gibbon, Elm Creek and Pleasanton and paramedics from CHI Health Good Samaritan responded to the scene.

______________________________________________________________

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office is investigating an early morning fire involving a structure at a fertilizer facility east of Kearney.

At 1:43 a.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to 6540 E. 39th St. for the fire. Firefighters from Gibbon, Elm Creek and Pleasanton also responded to the scene for mutual aid.