 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Early Head Start taking applications for the 2022-23 school year
0 Comments
top story

Early Head Start taking applications for the 2022-23 school year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Early Head Start, a program of Community Action Partnership, is taking applications for the 2022-23 school year.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Early Head Start is a child and family development program for pregnant mothers through 3 year olds and offers a center-based and home-based option. Early Head Start offers a nurturing, safe learning environment for children.

Some of the services for children include developmentally appropriate activities, ongoing developmental assessments, health screenings, disability services, family support and nutritionally balanced meals and snacks. This is a federal program for eligible children and families.

Call today, 308-865-5026.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

26 killed in DR Congo market by fall of high-voltage cable

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID cases reach all-time high in Two Rivers region
Local News

COVID cases reach all-time high in Two Rivers region

  • Updated

That is the highest weekly total of new cases recorded in Two Rivers since pandemic record-keeping began on March 20, 2020. The primary culprit is the omicron variant, a highly contagious strain which arrived in the seven-county Two Rivers region late last year.

Gardens on Q, a Holdrege hidden gem
Local News

Gardens on Q, a Holdrege hidden gem

Gardens on Q is open for events in the spring and summer months and often goes through the end of October. Aside from operating the venue, Polly Pearson keeps busy through the school year as Holdrege High School’s calculus teacher.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News