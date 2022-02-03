Early Head Start taking applications for the 2022-23 school year

KEARNEY — Early Head Start, a program of Community Action Partnership, is taking applications for the 2022-23 school year.
Early Head Start is a child and family development program for pregnant mothers through 3 year olds and offers a center-based and home-based option. Early Head Start offers a nurturing, safe learning environment for children.
Some of the services for children include developmentally appropriate activities, ongoing developmental assessments, health screenings, disability services, family support and nutritionally balanced meals and snacks. This is a federal program for eligible children and families.
Call today, 308-865-5026.
