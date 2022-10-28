Eagles will celebrate 75 years in Kearney on Saturday

KEARNEY — Asked how long he’s been a member of Kearney’s Eagles Club, Ed Milner paused. It’s been so long — 44 years — that he can’t quite remember. “I’ll have to check a calendar,” he said.

When he was a child, Milner went with his uncle to an Eagles Club meeting in Lexington. He was so impressed that he vowed that he would join when he grew up.

He did just that. “One night I was at a bar, and I knew a guy who was an Eagles member. I said, ‘Take me down to the Eagles club. I want to be a member.’” The man did, and Milner joined. The year was 1978.

Milner, a past president, will be at the 75th anniversary celebration Saturday at the Kearney Aerie No. 2722 Eagles Club at 17 W. 24th St. It will include food, ceremonies, karaoke and a silent auction. Eagles state president Tim Melvin and state auxiliary president Diane Wilken will be on hand.

75th anniversary celebration The Fraternal Order of Eagles Kearney Aerie No. 2722 will hold its 75th anniversary celebration 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday at 17 W. 24th St. It will include a cream can supper (corn cabbage, carrots, onions, potatoes and sausage), a birthday cake and karaoke led by Bee the Party Guy starting at 8 p.m. A Crown Royal quilt and a 12-gauge shotgun will be raffled off. Raffle tickets are $10 for one or three for $25. A silent auction is set, too. The cost is $10 for the meal. All other events are free. The public is invited. For more information, call Rob Humphreys at 308-380-4445.

Special guest will be Kenny Beahm, 94, the last survivor among the 108 men who started the lodge — or “aerie” in Eagles lingo — here in 1947.

Born and raised in the Huntley-Wilcox area, he moved to Kearney from Wilcox in the 1940s and became one of the first Eagle members when he was 18 and worked for Bob Hillebrandt, a key member in establishing the club.

In 2016, when the Eagles Club needed funds to continue operating, Beahm donated $300 to kick off that successful campaign. In 2018, he was inducted into the Nebraska Eagles Hall of Fame for his service and longevity. He still attends some local functions.

“He’s helped the club out over the years,” Rob Humphreys, a club trustee, said. “He can’t drive, but he comes for beer and burgers now and then. His mind is still sharp.”’

The Fraternal Order of Eagles was founded in Seattle in February 1898. Now headquartered in Grove City, Ohio, it boasts 658,000 members in the U.S. and more in Canada.

Kearney is officially Kearney Eagles Aerie No. 2722, so named because it was the 2,722nd aerie in the nation. It’s one of 30 aeries (lodges) in Nebraska. Membership of $40 a year includes national dues of $12. Membership is free for the first year for military members and first responders.

The aerie owns the building at 17 W. 24th St. Its ballroom, which holds 250 people, is the largest in the city. The social hall holds 75, and the east room holds 125. It’s open daily except Monday for its 250 members and the public.

Humphreys, who will be sworn in as club president Tuesday, joined the Eagles aerie after a divorce 12 years ago.

“I was sitting at home with my dog, and we didn’t have a lot of conversations,” Humphreys said. “I’d always had the impression that people my age don’t hang out at the Eagles Club. It’s a lot of old people. Then I realized that I knew most of these old people, so I joined.”

Each year, the club chooses a charity to support. This year, that charity is the Alzheimer’s Association, which will get part of the $7,500 the club is raising for its 75th anniversary year. The rest of that gift will go to Band of the Strong, a nonprofit formed in 2019 that offers art and music to children who have been traumatized.

“One little boy, age 8, got a box guitar. His father had died, and his dad used to play guitar. Now the little boy is coming along,” Humphreys said.

Nationwide, the Eagles have contributed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. The aerie has also raised money for the Monroe Meyer Institute at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Club members enjoy sporting competitions, too. Last week, the Kearney aerie finished second in the Nebraska Eagles State Dart Tournament in Fremont. Milner, current aerie vice president and a retired city of Kearney employee, was on that team.

“Saturday morning we were almost at the bottom, but we ended up in second place,” Milner said. “I had a broken shoulder in June, and the first dart I threw didn’t even get to the board, but the longer I played, the better I got. By Sunday morning, I couldn’t believe how crazy I was shooting,” he said.

In March, the aerie will have one of the state’s largest pool tournaments, with 60 tables and 1,000 competitors. Last June, it hosted the Midwest BBQ Association Barbeque on the Bricks with main sponsor Graczyk Lawn & Landscaping.

Starting Nov. 21, the Eagles will have their annual Christmas tree event at Hilltop Mall. Six decorated trees will be on display. Mall shoppers can choose their favorite tree and register for a chance to win the ornaments from that tree.

The club also honors the military, assists needy individuals and more. “If someone has a medical problem, is in a car wreck, whatever, we help,” Humphreys said. “This group grows on you. You help someone in need. It gives you a feeling money can’t buy.”