Eagle Scout project allows Mother Hull Home residents to socialize

The dividers have proven beneficial for Mother Hull Home, and Simmons is optimistic they will get even more use out of them in the future.

“We feel truly blessed that Caleb thought of doing this for a nursing home and that he contacted Mother Hull Home for this project. The dividers have been beneficial in the residents’ ability to socialize; however, it is still somewhat difficult because they have to remain at least 6 feet apart. As we move forward through this pandemic, I am hoping that they will become even more of an asset to us,” she said.

Caleb put about 40 hours into the project, but the lesson behind it is what is most important, Dan said.

“It’s not a matter of how much time and effort. It’s a matter of the Eagle Scout learning the process of how to put a project together for community service and to understand that. That’s the biggest thing. That’s what tops off being an Eagle Scout. You’ve earned all these merit badges. You’ve learned all these skills. This is how it tops things off,” he added.