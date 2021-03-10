Eagle Scout project allows Mother Hull Home residents to socialize

KEARNEY — Becoming an Eagle Scout runs in Caleb McKeon’s family.
His grandfather John Richards, father Dan McKeon and brother Luke McKeon all earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
Caleb, 18, wanted to be able to continue that legacy.
“Doing so much work with it, I wanted to finish it. My brother got it. My father got it. My grandpa has it. It means a lot in the family,” Caleb said about earning the rank.
The Kearney Catholic High School junior earned his Eagle Scout with Elm Creek’s Pack 155 in January. A ceremony to celebrate his achievement will be 1:30 p.m. March 21 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney.
Caleb first joined Cub Scouts when he was a first grader, and his dad, Dan, was the Cubmaster. Being outdoors was one of the appeals for Caleb to join the Scouts.
“I had an interest in the outdoors since I was a little, and I still really like to do kayaking, canoeing, fishing, camping,” he said.
While in Boy Scouts, Caleb learned how to start a fire, cook and basic survival skills. His favorite aspects of Scouting were the friends he made and being able to attend camps each summer. Caleb got a taste for what is required to become an Eagle Scout when he helped his brother with his Eagle Scout Service Project in 2017. Luke built and installed new backstops for the Elm Creek ball fields.
Caleb and Dan were brainstorming an idea for Caleb’s project when they learned of a project a fellow Scout had completed. Christopher Feldner with Troop 158 in Kearney created health dividers for Mount Carmel Home so residents could interact with one another during the pandemic. Feldner told Caleb about his project and that another nursing home, Mother Hull Home, also hoped to receive some dividers.
“We can’t take any credit for the design or anything because we just duplicated what (Feldner) did,” said Dan.
Caleb reached out to Mother Hull Home Administrator Stephanie Simmons in September about the project, and he was able to get his idea approved. Brian Lowe with Mead Lumber donated the wood and plexiglass for the dividers. It took time and some trial and error for Dan and Caleb to create the pieces, and Caleb was pleasantly surprised how nicely the dividers turned out.
“It was hard to plan everything out at first, but by the end of it we had everything going,” he said.
Caleb constructed 15 of the health dividers for Mother Hull Home, and although he wasn’t able to go in the building to see them in use, he is happy they are helping the residents.
“I was really glad they would be able to talk to people. With COVID, they couldn’t really leave their rooms. With the dividers helping them, they could be able to talk to people and hopefully socialize,” he said.
The dividers have proven beneficial for Mother Hull Home, and Simmons is optimistic they will get even more use out of them in the future.
“We feel truly blessed that Caleb thought of doing this for a nursing home and that he contacted Mother Hull Home for this project. The dividers have been beneficial in the residents’ ability to socialize; however, it is still somewhat difficult because they have to remain at least 6 feet apart. As we move forward through this pandemic, I am hoping that they will become even more of an asset to us,” she said.
Caleb put about 40 hours into the project, but the lesson behind it is what is most important, Dan said.
“It’s not a matter of how much time and effort. It’s a matter of the Eagle Scout learning the process of how to put a project together for community service and to understand that. That’s the biggest thing. That’s what tops off being an Eagle Scout. You’ve earned all these merit badges. You’ve learned all these skills. This is how it tops things off,” he added.
Once Caleb graduates from high school, he is considering joining the Army National Guard or Air National Guard. Before that, he plans to take a trip this summer to commemorate his time in Scouts. Dan plans to take Caleb and Luke, as well as five other Boy Scouts and adults, to the Boy Scouts Northern Tier High Adventure camp in Ely, Minnesota, to go on a wilderness canoe trip. It’s a trip Dan and Luke took when Luke was active in Boy Scouts, and Caleb is eager to go as well.
“Between him and his brother, that will be a nice experience,” Dan said.