Eagle Riders on display during Saturday's Cruise Nite activities

KEARNEY — The show and shine on Saturday in downtown Kearney usually includes at least 500 vehicles. Doug Bierman does his part by organizing the Eagle Riders Bike Show in the Eagles Club parking lot and in the parking area in front of the club.

“You’ll see all types of bikes,” he said. “Last year I saw one of those trikes. Of course you’ll see a lot of Harleys and some of the foreign bikes, the ones I call ‘crotch rockets.’ And last year I saw an unusual bike — one that had two front wheels, one rear wheel and a steering wheel. So, yeah, you see all kinds of them.”

Patrons can expect to see mostly vehicles with four tires at the main show and shine on The Bricks — antique, custom, hot rods, collectible cars and cars designed for racing. But Bierman also encourages motorcyclists to bring their bikes to the show in an effort to add a little diversity.

“I think the flier calls it a ‘show and shine,’” he said about the Eagle Rider Bike Show. “I call it a ‘park and shine.’ If riders want to park here for two hours and go look at the show, they can. After that, they can take off. Sometimes we’ll have anywhere from 30 to 70 bikes but we average about 40.”

Bierman describes his bike as “a little bit of old school” with a lot of chrome.

Individuals with show bikes tend to ride them more than people who collect antique or custom cars.

“Motorcyclists will ride their bikes more,” Bierman said. “It’s not just a piece that sits in the garage and collects dust. Typically I’ll ride mine more than if I had a ‘69 Camaro.”

2022 Cruise Nite events Wednesday - 6-7:30 p.m. — Classic Car Tour to area assisted living and nursing homes. Meet at the old high school parking lot. Tour concludes at Peterson Senior Center at Yanney Park for ice cream and live music by Billy Troy. Thursday - 5-7:30 p.m. — Show & Shine, Midway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 515 Second Ave. Food available. - 8-10 p.m. — Rave On! with Billy McGuigan featuring music of Buddy Holly, Kearney High School at 2702 W. 11th St. Use west entrance. Friday - 5-7:30 p.m. — Show and Shine, Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N - 7-10:30 p.m. — Classic & Collectible Car Auction, Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N Saturday 8 a.m.-noon — Registration for Show & Shine. Registration is also available online at CruiseNiteKearney.com - 9-11 a.m. — Kid-Friendly Cool Car Carnival, Hilltop Mall at 5011 Second Ave. - 10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Eagle Riders Bike Show, Eagles Club Parking lot - Noon-4 p.m. — Show and Shine, Downtown Kearney: The Bricks - 4-11 p.m. — NHRA Drag Races, Kearney Raceway Park at 4860 Imperial Ave. - 5-6 p.m. — Cruise Nite Parade, Downtown Kearney: The Bricks - 7-9 p.m. — Burnout Contest, Graham Tire at 5708 Second Ave. Sunday - 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. — NHRA Drag Races, Kearney Raceway Park at 4860 Imperial Ave. - Highway 30 Admission for most events is free. For more information visit CruiseNite.org.

The reason bikers like to get out and ride? Bierman knows the answer.

“I think it’s just getting the wind in your face,” he said.

Bierman has been involved with the Eagle Riders Bike Show for many years. While anyone can show a bike at the Cruise Nite show and shine, patrons must be a member of the Eagle Club to join the Eagle Riders.

“I’m pretty proud to be an Eagle Rider member,” he said. “I was one of the founding members.”

When it comes to new bike styles and improvements to the vehicles, Bierman doesn’t see many new changes — except for one.

“If money was no object and I had a seven-bike garage and a bike for everyday of the week, I’d get an electric bike, just to have one,” he said. “That would be interesting.”

end line rick@YardLightMedia.com