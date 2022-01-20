Eagle recovered, released, ready to make friends at Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary

GIBBON — The brown and white juvenile bald eagle seemed to take along a security blanket Monday afternoon when Raptor Conservation Alliance volunteer Amanda Hegg released it.
Earlier in the day, the brown blanket, which were caught in its talons, had covered the eagle’s carrier during the ride in Hegg’s car from the RCA raptor rehabilitation center at Elmwood to Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary southwest of Gibbon and then on a short trip in the back of a pickup to a Rowe grassland.
The blanket soon fell into the grass as the released eagle flew north to the Platte River, where dozens of juvenile and mature bald eagles were hanging out. Hegg hopes they now will provide a sense of security for the young eagle rescued in November by another area RCA volunteer from the side of a road near Shelton.
She said it had no obvious injuries, but was weak and unable to move.
With care from veteran raptor rehabilitator Betsy Finch, the eagle regained strength and was ready to return to the wild. Hegg said Finch wanted it released in a place with other eagles and Rowe Sanctuary is a good fit.
Also, Hegg is Rowe’s conservation program associate. Monday’s pickup driver and blanket retriever was Conservation Program Manager Cody Wagner.
RCA history
The Raptor Conservation Alliance started in 1976 as Raptor Recovery Nebraska.
Its rehabilitation center is licensed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to handle raptors. Other RCA work includes research and enlisting public support for raptor conservation through education programs.
The RCA website says approximately 15,000 raptors have been rehabilitated since 1976, with half ultimately released. Others have remained at the center, with some used in education programs.
Hegg is one of five Kearney area volunteers assisting in central Nebraska. The others are Staci Cahis, Heidi LaClair, Anne Nau and Pam Smilie. They collect raptors needing help, as reported through the RCA hotline, and coordinate with other volunteers to form transportation relays to get rescued raptors to Elmwood.
“If we can’t get on the road right away, we care for them in our homes,” Hegg said, which can include providing food and water, wrapping broken wings and cleaning wounds.
Some skills are raptor specific, particularly feeding methods. Volunteers learn them from Finch and other volunteers through in-person or remote training.
Hegg said common reports to the rescue hotline are about raptors sitting along roads without moving or not acting right in other ways. Hazards include power lines, barb wire fences, diseases such as West Nile and starvation.
“Many times when we find these birds, they’re very skinny,” she said, even when there is no sign of injury.
Another threat, which can damage all raptor organs, is lead from consuming prey that was killed with lead shot. Hegg said it’s more rare to find raptors that have been shot.
Why volunteer
While Hegg said she was inspired to volunteer two years ago by Finch’s dedication to help raptors, Anne Nau started in 2017 after a friend sent her a video about an owl rehabilitator in Georgia.
Fascinated by owls, Nau researched how she could help in Nebraska and found RCA. Although she’s cared for a few hawks and one eagle, the registered nurse who works part time for the Two Rivers Public Health Department specializes in owls.
“They aren’t the usual cute and cuddly animal, but there’s still something about them,” Nau said, including their interesting faces. A baby owl she took to work was the center of attention with her colleagues.
Her nursing skills have been useful when providing fluids and medicines to raptors in shock. She said most owls seem to realize that someone is trying to help them.
Saving an owl makes her heart feel good, but that isn’t always possible. Nau said that if a raptor dies while in the care of a rescuer, she knows, “It was warm, it was safe, it had pain medication and it was loved.”
A record 650 raptors in Nebraska needed help from RCA volunteers in 2021. Hegg hopes the high numbers were due in part to people being more aware of usual behaviors and reporting them.
As of Monday, volunteers had rescued 18 raptors in 2022.
Hegg encourages people to get involved by calling the RCA hotline at 866-888-7261 if they see an injured raptor. More volunteers always are needed.
Her “unforgettable moment” Monday when releasing a rehabilitated eagle back to the wild was her reward as a volunteer.
“It was very emotional,” Hegg said. “It’s always very heartwarming to, hopefully, be the last person to touch that bird. When you hold a bird you rescued, you can feel how weak it is. When you release one that’s been rehabilitated, you feel its strength.”