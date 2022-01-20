Eagle recovered, released, ready to make friends at Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary

“Many times when we find these birds, they’re very skinny,” she said, even when there is no sign of injury.

Another threat, which can damage all raptor organs, is lead from consuming prey that was killed with lead shot. Hegg said it’s more rare to find raptors that have been shot.

Why volunteer

While Hegg said she was inspired to volunteer two years ago by Finch’s dedication to help raptors, Anne Nau started in 2017 after a friend sent her a video about an owl rehabilitator in Georgia.

Fascinated by owls, Nau researched how she could help in Nebraska and found RCA. Although she’s cared for a few hawks and one eagle, the registered nurse who works part time for the Two Rivers Public Health Department specializes in owls.

“They aren’t the usual cute and cuddly animal, but there’s still something about them,” Nau said, including their interesting faces. A baby owl she took to work was the center of attention with her colleagues.

Her nursing skills have been useful when providing fluids and medicines to raptors in shock. She said most owls seem to realize that someone is trying to help them.