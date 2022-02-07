e-Free Church's Storehouse offering shower to those in need

Late last fall, the church hired a local contractor to do the plumbing work. The project was finished shortly after Christmas. The fresh white walls are trendy and bright. The floor tile is cool white and gray. The lively shower curtain has black polka dots and bright orange, red and pink blossoms. A plant on a shelf provides a splash of greenery.

“We have such a generous church body. It all fell into place,” Tschetter said.

No reservations are required for the shower. People who want to use it can simply go to the Storehouse during its open hours and check in with Storehouse coordinator Dee McClenahan or another staff member. Each bather will get a basket containing fresh towels and washcloths, soap, shampoo and toiletries.

“We’re just getting started, and we’re anxious to have people come,” Tschetter said.

She said the Storehouse is eager to meet community needs, but does so collaboratively, being careful not to duplicate what another church or nonprofit might be offering. The Storehouse public shower is the first of its kind in Kearney.

“It is clean and well-lit, warm and inviting. It’s a dignified place to come shower,” Tschetter said.