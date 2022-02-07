e-Free Church's Storehouse offering shower to those in need

KEARNEY — Kearney eFree Church’s Storehouse offers food, gently used clothing and training programs to assist those in need.
But ever since the Storehouse opened seven years ago, visitors have asked, “I’m living in my car. Is there any way I could take a shower?”
Now there is.
On Feb. 1, the Storehouse, at 4010 Seventh Ave., opened a free public shower. Anyone can use it during Storehouse hours of 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The shower is part of a newly remodeled, spacious private bathroom with bright white walls, a large sink and counter, a large mirror and a small private dressing area. Towels and washcloths are provided.
“People had been asking about a shower. It had been on our minds for a while,” said Justine Tschetter, eFree’s director of community engagement.
An eFree bathroom down the hall from the Storehouse has had a shower for use at teen all-night lock-ins and other events, but in recent years, it has sat locked and dormant and cluttered with boxes.
When Tschetter suggested opening that as a public shower, church leaders responded enthusiastically. Church members donated to the project. One member who is affiliated with Mary Kay contributed toiletries.
Late last fall, the church hired a local contractor to do the plumbing work. The project was finished shortly after Christmas. The fresh white walls are trendy and bright. The floor tile is cool white and gray. The lively shower curtain has black polka dots and bright orange, red and pink blossoms. A plant on a shelf provides a splash of greenery.
“We have such a generous church body. It all fell into place,” Tschetter said.
No reservations are required for the shower. People who want to use it can simply go to the Storehouse during its open hours and check in with Storehouse coordinator Dee McClenahan or another staff member. Each bather will get a basket containing fresh towels and washcloths, soap, shampoo and toiletries.
“We’re just getting started, and we’re anxious to have people come,” Tschetter said.
She said the Storehouse is eager to meet community needs, but does so collaboratively, being careful not to duplicate what another church or nonprofit might be offering. The Storehouse public shower is the first of its kind in Kearney.
“It is clean and well-lit, warm and inviting. It’s a dignified place to come shower,” Tschetter said.