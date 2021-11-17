 Skip to main content
Dylan Brooks convicted in Furnas County sex trafficking case
BEAVER CITY ­— An Omaha man has been found guilty for his involvement in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.

According to court documents, Dylan J. Brooks, 26, of Omaha pleaded no contest Tuesday in Furnas County District Court to attempted sex trafficking of a minor and two counts of first-degree sexual assault. One count of human trafficking of a minor and two counts of manufacturing child pornography were dropped.

One count of human trafficking of a minor was amended to attempted sex trafficking of a minor.

The incidents occurred between Sept. 14, 2019, and Sept. 19, 2019. Judge James E. Doyle found Brooks guilty of all three charges. Doyle ordered a presentence investigation, including a restitution study and sex offender evaluation.

Brooks originally was scheduled to have a jury trial this week, but it was canceled in October as part of a plea deal. Brooks remains out on bond after posting 10% of a $3 million bond — $300,000 — in March 2020.

Sentencing for Brooks will take place Feb. 10 in Furnas County District Court.

ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com

