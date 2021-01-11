Dying for a ride: Jeff Knapp's 1939 Buick Century displayed at Classic Car Collection

The hearse’s most visible contributions to engineering are the fender-mounted rear turn signals. For reasons Knapp can’t explain, there are no front-mounted turn signals — only the rear signals. They’re controlled by a switch on the steering column.

“Maybe they were just scared of being rammed from behind,” Knapp said.

The in-line eight-cylinder engine is mated to a three-speed transmission with a shifter on the steering column. The Buick is solidly built, and its heft contributes to a smoother ride. But don’t expect much in the way of cornering. With all of that weight, coupled with the long wheelbase, the Buick handles straightaways just fine, but it gets docked for poor cornering.

“The hearse rides like a lumber wagon,” Knapp said.

The Buick is shod in period-correct eight-ply Firestone blackwall tires. They look good on the hearse, but the tires don’t inspire confidence when Knapp takes his Buick for a spin.

“They hold air, but I don’t go very far on them,” he said.

Knapp trailered the hearse to a car show in Rapid City, South Dakota. He didn’t want to risk a breakdown.

“Where are you going to find replacement parts for a 1939 car?” he said.