Dutchman pedals through Kearney area raising awareness for peripheral neuroscopy

KEARNEY — Gregory Maassen was at the pinnacle of his career a few years ago.

Working for the World Bank, the Dutchman’s job was to ensure the success of investments of the U.S. Agency for International Development was made to jump start the economies in places that included Armenia, southern Africa, Iraq, Afghanistan, Russia, Macedonia, Jordan and Mongolia.

Maassen didn’t know it at the time, but South Africa would be his final stop. He loved exploring the regions of South Africa, but during an excursion into the bush he encountered the larva of African ticks.

Americans know how gross adult ticks can be. The parasites can attach themselves and engorge themselves with their host’s blood.

Tick larva are almost microscopic in size, but once the larva infected Maassen’s blood, his body was burning with pain.

Overnight he was transformed from a motivated and physically capable 51-year-old business executive into a man so badly tormented with his suffering he barely could stand or care for himself.

“My entire body was burning, it was a career-ending disease,” he said.

As he sat in Room 103 at Kearney’s Western Inn South last week, Maassen explained how a man raised in The Netherlands would someday find himself pedaling across the heart of the United States.

As he suffered through the tremendous pain he became desperate for help.

“The doctors had never seen anything like this before. They said the pain was all in my head.”

Not until he traveled to Baltimore, Maryland and met a physician familiar with his condition could Maassen begin to feel hope he might escape his affliction.

The medical term for what he had is peripheral neuropathy. Although some nervous system diseases attack the long nerves that control muscles, peripheral neuropathy attacks the short nerves of the skin.

Millions of people suffer from it, and while Maassen waited in the hospital, he decided that he had better do whatever his doctor told him to do or the pain would be his companion for life. “My doctor said, ‘You need to exercise.’”

Maassen devised a plan built around exercise. He wove into his plan elements of the tapestry of his life.

Maassen purchased a bicycle with an electric motor assist. He decided to pedal across the U.S. to retrace the path that then-Capt. Dwight Eisenhower took during a 1913 excursion on the Lincoln Highway, the nation’s first transcontinental road. Maassen built fundraising and awareness building into his cross-country ride.

Maassen prepared for the adventure by improving his physical conditioning. Because he still experiences some pain, he said the electric bike gives him the boost he needs in tough spots, such as uphill grades. Totally loaded, the bicycle weighs 400 pounds.

Built by the German manufacturer, the Riese & Muller bike cost $14,000 with upgrades to handle a heavy load of cargo, including video and drone equipment so he can document his cross-country ride.

He began his 3,400-mile cycling adventure in Washington, D.C. and will finish in San Francisco. The Lincoln Highway’s eastern terminus was New York City, but Maassen is doing his best to follow the original route. Last week during his layover in Kearney, a Grand Island couple drove him around the region to see the historic highlights. He spent a couple of hours filming the Lincoln Highway headquarters in Shelton.

Maassen said his ride is helping to raise money for peripheral neuropathy research. When people see him pedaling it helps ease the stigma attached to his illness.

“Because of the stigma, people might not seek treatment for their problem, and that’s not right,” Maassen said.

Maassen is retracing the Lincoln Highway because of its ties with Eisenhower. His father admired the five star general and was grateful to him and all U.S. soldiers for driving the Nazis out of The Netherlands in World War II.

Maassen averages 10-14 mph, but that’s fast enough. If Maassen were to pedal any faster he might miss enjoying Nebraska’s scenery.

It’s part of Maassen’s adopted land. On May 21 he took his oath and became a naturalized U.S. citizen. He’s married to an American woman.

“America has become very important to me,” he said.