Duo convicted for meth distribution near Kearney elementary school

KEARNEY — A Kearney woman has been found guilty of selling methamphetamine near a Kearney elementary school.

Andrea Martin, 33, of Kearney pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court of distribution within/near a school zone. The transaction happened 652 feet north of Central Elementary School at 300 W. 24th St.

Miller faces a minimum of three years in prison.

Joseph J. Miller, 51, of Kearney pleaded no contest to a charge of attempted distribution of meth and conspiracy to commmit distribution of meth, both felonies, in the same case.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea. Judge John Marsh accepted pleas from both Martin and Miller, found them guilty and ordered the Nebraska Probation Office to do a presentence investigation on them. Martin’s investigation is to include a substance abuse evaluation.

Findings of those reports — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment record and a substance abuse evaluation — will help Marsh to issue an appropriate sentence. Both Martin and Miller are scheduled for sentencing in December.

On April 28, court records indicate that Miller provided 2.39 grams, or less than 1 ounce, of suspected meth to a police informant in the 300 block of West 25th Street. Records indicate Miller bought the drugs from Martin. Then, Miller allegedly sold the drugs to a police informant.