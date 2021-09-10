Duel in Kearney weighs solutions to state property tax burden

KEARNEY — It was pogo sticks vs. three-legged stools Thursday night at The World Theatre as a pair of Nebraska tax experts pitched dueling state reform proposals.

State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard backed the pogo stick tax strategy because he believes a single tax — what Erdman calls the EPIC Consumption Tax — would generate enough revenue it would eliminate the need for all other local and state taxes.

Advocating for the three-legged stool, Jim Smith of Omaha said a tax modernization plan would rely on the three traditional revenue sources — sales, income and property taxes. However, how much those sources generate would be tweaked. The goal of the overhaul, Smith said, would be to boost Nebraska’s attractiveness to younger people, ages 18-34, while giving the state a healthier tax environment for business by lowering property taxes.

Erdman has been promoting his consumption tax ideas in the Legislature and across Nebraska.

Smith and Erdman have been sharing the podium on the tax reform tour. Smith is the chief strategy officer for the Platte Institute and president of Blueprint Nebraska. As the name suggests, Blue Print Nebraska has drafted an assortment of strategies and goals during the past several years for the future of the state.