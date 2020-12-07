Dryer fire Saturday night results in $50,000 of damage to Kearney house

KEARNEY — Eight residents were evacuated from their Kearney apartment house Saturday night after fire broke out in a dryer.

Around 6:45 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to 208 W. 22nd St. Apt. C for fire in a basement laundry room. When firefighters arrived they found the dryer was on fire and flames had spread to the ceiling.

Five residents were home at the time, smelled smoke and evacuated safely, a KVFD news release said. Three residents in two other apartments in the house also evacuated safely.

The State Fire Marshal determined the fire was accidental from an undetermined source, the report indicated.

The heat from the fire is believed to have damaged water pipes in the basement. Fire and water damage was estimated by firefighters at $50,000.

Residents of the apartment complex all found other living arrangements, the report indicated.

Thirty-three firefighters responded, along with two pumper trucks, a ladder truck and a utility vehicle.

@HubChic