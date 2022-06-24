Dry conditions cancels Elwood July 4 fireworks

ELWOOD — Elwood will not have a community firework show this year due to dry conditions.

The Elwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department made the decision to cancel the community’s July 4 firework show and to postpone July 3 fireworks at Johnson Lake.

“Both spots where we shoot the big fireworks off are surrounded by dry land and weeds. With the fires we’ve had, we just don’t want another problem,” said Elwood Acting Fire Chief Dustin Clouse.

Fireworks will be allowed at people’s homes in the community of Elwood, but residents are asked to use extreme caution due to the dry conditions.

“If it gets too dry or we have a problem, we could possibly shut them off,” Clouse said.

Depending on weather conditions, the Johnson Lake firework show is tentatively scheduled for either July 9 or Sept. 4.