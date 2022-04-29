Drug take-back day planned Saturday in Kearney, Elwood

KEARNEY — The Drug Enforcement Agency’s twice-yearly, large-scale, no-questions-asked Take-Back Day is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Leftover or expired prescription drugs, especially pain medications, present risks for overdoses, poisoning, and misuse. Drugs can be dropped off at:

- Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at the north parking lot at CHI Health Good Samaritan, 10 E. 31st St.

- Gosper County Sheriff’s Office, 507 Smith Ave., Elwood

Be sure to remove identifying patient labeling from prescription bottles. Accepted are over-the-counter medication; creams, lotions, or ointments; liquid medication less than four ounces; pet medication, and all of the above in pill, tablet, and capsule form.

The program does not accept needles, syringes, or lancets; rubbing alcohol or hydrogen peroxide; home-based care or medical equipment supplies; liquid medication greater than four ounces, or thermometers.

In addition, many pharmacies and health centers have permanent drop boxes, including:

- Fulmer Pharmacy, 1317 Hill St., Holdrege

- Hays Pharmacy, 706 W. Main St., Alma

- Lambert’s Family Pharmacy, 814 N. First S., Gibbon

- Lexington Regional Medical Center, 1201 N. Erie St., Lexington

- Service Drug Store, 133 E. Eighth St., Cozad

- U-Save Pharmacy, 3611 Second Ave., Kearney

- U-Save Pharmacy, 603 N. Washington, Lexington

- Walgreens, 2516 Second Ave., Kearney

- Walmart Pharmacy, 200 Frontier St., Lexington

- Valley Pharmacy, 211 W. 33rd St., Kearney

For information about substance use disorder treatment, call the Nebraska Family Helpline at 888-866-8660, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Interpreters are available.