Drowning victim at Harlan County Lake indentified

HARLAN COUNTY — A Grand Island man died from drowning on July 4 at Harlan County Lake.

An autopsy showed Lazaro Hernandez, 23, of Grand Island died from drowning while he was swimming Sunday evening at Harlan County Lake.

According to a press release from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 call was received at 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a drowning on the south side of the Harlan County Lake. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Corps of Engineers, Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Game and Parks responded to the call.

The body was located by the Corps Rangers with side sonar on a boat. Oxford Fire Dive/Rescue Team were called in for recovery at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.