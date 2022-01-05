 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drop-off sites in Kearney for dried out Christmas tree disposal
Drop-off sites in Kearney for dried out Christmas tree disposal

Christmas tree drop-off sites

The city of Kearney will offer four Christmas tree drop-off sites. The sites will be open from Monday until Jan. 18.

 Rick Tucker, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney is offering four Christmas tree drop-off sites. The sites will be open through Jan. 14 for the disposal of live Christmas trees.

Tree stands, ornaments, tinsel, decorations and all other foreign materials, including the plastic bag, should be removed from the tree.

The following sites will be used:

- Apollo Park - Seventh Avenue between 33rd and 35th streets;

- Centennial Park - 11th Street and Seventh Avenue;

- Harvey Park - 42nd Street and Avenue N; and,

- Nina Hammer Park - 13th Street and Avenue K.

