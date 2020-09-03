Drop off old laptops, computers, cellphones and tablets at recycling drive Tuesday

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Community Response Team will host a laptop recycle drive 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday at the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce parking lot, 1007 Second Ave.
Old laptops, computers, cellphones and tablets may be dropped off. They will be donated to the community. Any information or files that are needed prior to donation should be placed on a thumb drive because all hard drives will be erased.
Recycled computers will be refurbished by Motherboard, an Omaha technology company, and provided at a minimal cost back to the BCCRT to give to individuals who need technology for education or communication with family, friends or therapists.
Cellphones and tablets will be given to the S.A.F.E. Center, which provides them to their clients or sends them to be recycled if they are not suitable for client use.
Those who cannot get to the drive may contact Matt Morris at admin@bcchp.org to arrange a time to donate.
The BCCRT was awarded 35 laptops from Motherboard in the spring to help individuals with connectivity needs.
Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska is using the devices for their developmental disabilities services. Kim Buschkoetter, vice president of compliance and communications for GIGN, said staff realized during the pandemic that technology would allow them to stay connected with participants. Receiving the low-cost laptops allowed them to do that.
A Central Community College student who received a laptop said, “It helps me continue taking my GED classes. There’s a website named ‘new readers’ where I can practice my English at any time. Being a mom, my free time is limited, but I have been practicing, and I really like it.”
For more information, visit bcchp.org/communityresponse or call BCCP at 308-865-2284.
