Drop in COVID-19 case numbers causes Two Rivers to lower risk dial from 'pandemic' to 'elevated'

COVID cases are slowing statewide.

There were 12,512 new cases Nov. 24-Dec 1. That dipped slightly to 12,409 new cases Dec. 1-8, but the figure Dec. 8-15 tumbled to two-thirds of that, or 8,258. The state has had 150,861 cases of COVID since March 20.

The average of new positive cases is also tumbling. The daily average was 1,180 cases in the last week, compared to 1,773 cases Dec. 1-8, 1,787 cases Nov. 24-Dec. 1, and 1,982 Nov. 17-24.

A total of 85,127 people who tested positive have recovered, the Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday. Data is not available on the others.

The statewide death toll as of Thursday is 1,438 with 161 of those coming in the last seven days. That is a slight decline compared to the 197 deaths Dec. 1-8 but more than the 130 deaths Nov. 24-Dec. 1.

Statewide, hospitalizations also are declining. Nebraska hospitals have cared for an average of 727 people a day during the last seven days, versus averages of 805 and 910 people in prior weeks. Actual hospitalization numbers, per week, were 936 from Nov. 17-Nov. 24; 869 from Nov. 24-Dec. 1; 787 from Dec. 1-8; and 677 from Dec. 8-15.