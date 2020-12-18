Drop in COVID-19 case numbers causes Two Rivers to lower risk dial from 'pandemic' to 'elevated'

KEARNEY — For the first time in 12 weeks, the Two Rivers Public Health Department risk dial has retreated from the severe “pandemic” level to the middle of the “elevated” level.
The dial hasn’t been that low since Sept. 25.
The move reflects the “dramatic” drop in daily cases in the past week, said Aravind Menon, Two River epidemiologist.
He said it was reason for “cautious optimism.”
“Daily case rates that had begun to rise last week have dropped precipitously across almost all counties in the district,” he added. Those counties include Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.
New cases this week have numbered just 53 on Wednesday, 58 Tuesday, 46 Monday, 17 Sunday, 42 Saturday and 72 last Friday.
While ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities are being closely monitored, Menon said that if this drop is sustained over the new few weeks, that could indicate a longer-term trend of fewer cases.
Support Local Journalism
He also noted that area hospitals have more ICU bed availability and lower COVID-related use of medical/surgical beds this week compared to last week.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney had just six new COVID cases this week, with five among students and one among faculty, spokesman Todd Gottula said. That is also a drop compared to recent weeks. The university has cleared 21 cases in the last week. Final exams are being held this week. Christmas break begins Wednesday.
COVID cases are slowing statewide.
There were 12,512 new cases Nov. 24-Dec 1. That dipped slightly to 12,409 new cases Dec. 1-8, but the figure Dec. 8-15 tumbled to two-thirds of that, or 8,258. The state has had 150,861 cases of COVID since March 20.
The average of new positive cases is also tumbling. The daily average was 1,180 cases in the last week, compared to 1,773 cases Dec. 1-8, 1,787 cases Nov. 24-Dec. 1, and 1,982 Nov. 17-24.
A total of 85,127 people who tested positive have recovered, the Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday. Data is not available on the others.
The statewide death toll as of Thursday is 1,438 with 161 of those coming in the last seven days. That is a slight decline compared to the 197 deaths Dec. 1-8 but more than the 130 deaths Nov. 24-Dec. 1.
Statewide, hospitalizations also are declining. Nebraska hospitals have cared for an average of 727 people a day during the last seven days, versus averages of 805 and 910 people in prior weeks. Actual hospitalization numbers, per week, were 936 from Nov. 17-Nov. 24; 869 from Nov. 24-Dec. 1; 787 from Dec. 1-8; and 677 from Dec. 8-15.
Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer and the director of public health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, urged people to get a COVID test before the holidays. He said testing capacity is readily available right now. “This is a time when we can make sure we are as safe as possible,” he said.
He also urged Nebraskans to “spread joy, not COVID,” by wearing a mask and avoiding the three C’s — crowded places, close contact with others and confined spaces — when out of the house.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.