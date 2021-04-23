Driving a school bus part of plans for Amherst superintendent Tom Moore after retirement

AMHERST — Tom Moore plans to stay involved in education after he retires this year.
The Amherst Public Schools superintendent and K-6 principal will retire from his position on June 30.
Brady Public Schools Principal Matt Gordon will be taking over as Amherst’s new superintendent.
Moore and his wife, Kathy, will be moving to Glendale, Arizona, to be closer to their children shortly after his retirement, and Moore is considering working part time as a school bus driver.
“I have never been real big on any hobby or anything. I plan on getting at least a part-time job driving a school bus,” he said.
Moore began his career in education after graduating from Kearney State College in 1982. He taught social studies at St. Edward, Kearney Catholic and Wood River. He also coached football, basketball and track.
He became a principal at Wood River before taking on the role of superintendent in 2008 at Amherst. He is also the K-6 principal at Amherst, one of the most rewarding parts of his job.
“That is one part of the job I really enjoyed was the lower elementary grades. They bring smiles to my face,” he said.
Since becoming superintendent in Amherst, Moore has witnessed how supportive the community is of its students and school.
“I think here at Amherst when I came here they had a strong community feeling ... real strong culture. People are proud of the school and want the best for their kids. They want their children to succeed. They really put a lot of effort into that,” he said.
The support from parents and the community was imperative when the school had to navigate the pandemic.
“It’s been rewarding in that everybody has come together and worked together. I’m proud of the fact that we never missed a day of school. For the most part we competed in all of our activities and never really had to cancel or anything. I think that speaks a lot for the students and the parents to work together to stay open and participate in things,” he said.
One of the things Moore will miss most about his career and being in the area are the relationships he has made with students, parents and staff members.
“Most of my social circle, they are educators and they are people that work at schools. ... just not having that day-to-day contact with those people. I have enjoyed that part of education and being around people,” Moore said.
Along with driving a school bus, Moore also hopes to take in some sporting events at area high schools in Arizona. He said not being a part of the day-to-day operations at a school will be one of the biggest adjustments.
“Since I was 5 years old I have been getting up and going to school every day. That will be a big change for me,” he said.