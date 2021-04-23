Driving a school bus part of plans for Amherst superintendent Tom Moore after retirement

“I think here at Amherst when I came here they had a strong community feeling ... real strong culture. People are proud of the school and want the best for their kids. They want their children to succeed. They really put a lot of effort into that,” he said.

The support from parents and the community was imperative when the school had to navigate the pandemic.

“It’s been rewarding in that everybody has come together and worked together. I’m proud of the fact that we never missed a day of school. For the most part we competed in all of our activities and never really had to cancel or anything. I think that speaks a lot for the students and the parents to work together to stay open and participate in things,” he said.

One of the things Moore will miss most about his career and being in the area are the relationships he has made with students, parents and staff members.

“Most of my social circle, they are educators and they are people that work at schools. ... just not having that day-to-day contact with those people. I have enjoyed that part of education and being around people,” Moore said.